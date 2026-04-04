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Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go! If you want the full story, start at Part 1 of this series, Sound of Freedom: They Came. They Filmed. They Deceived.

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THE THIRD STORY

Sound of Freedom is a hybrid of three different events combined into one movie, which is edited to make the television watcher wrongly believe it is one true story. The first two events we already discussed. Those were Ballard’s so-called “stings,” in which he paid people to attend his parties without telling them the parties were part of a reality-style true crime drama in which real people’s lives would be destroyed and that they were the real people who unknowingly signed up to fill the role of individuals who would be arrested on real trumped-up charges. Equally, Ballard failed to inform the TV viewer that these people were being paid to attend what would become the sting, for if he told the watcher this, the shows wouldn’t make sense because in the show Ballard was luring “real” child traffickers to a sting house, not paying people or offering them potential work opportunities to attend what they believed was a party. The other part Ballard forgot to mention is that prostitution is legal in Colombia and 14 is the legal age of consent. Because nobody had committed any real crimes, Ballard had to use trick wording, government bribes, and clever TV editing to make crimes exist where none did. Ultimately, what Ballard did was prey on poor Black and Brown nations to line his pockets with donations from caring Americans who believed his nonsense about his vigilante child rescue team and who wanted to see him save more innocent victims from the horrible traffickers in these poor nations. We will circle back to this shortly, but first:

As mentioned, Sound of Freedom is three events in one. The third event is sold to the watcher as the premise of the show, which is the true story of Tim Ballard, a former US Department of Homeland Security agent who rescues a young boy, Miguel Aguilar, from child sex traffickers in Guatemala. Upon learning that Miguel’s sister, Rocío, is still captive in Colombia, Ballard quits his job and embarks on a dangerous, undercover mission to save her and dozens of other children.

The description continues:

The story depicts his journey into the Colombian jungle, where he works with local allies—including a former cartel accountant known as Vampiro—to infiltrate a trafficking ring led by a former beauty queen, Katy Juarez, and ultimately confront a FARC rebel leader known as El Alacrán. [Watch on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV]

As you can see, the entire movie hinges on the tale of Ballard rescuing both the little boy and the boy’s sister. This story weaves the two Colombian sting events into it. So when researchers began exposing the two Colombia “stings” as being evil frauds, they also began digging into the story of the little boy and his sister and discovered this tale is even more unbelievable than setting up innocent Colombians at a fake sting. In a matter of time, the whole world of Tim Ballard would come crashing down upon one discovery, and the media would go to great lengths to bury it.

THE POLICE REPORT

Upon investigating Ballard’s sounds-too-good-to-be-true Sound of Freedom story, concerned journalists obtained a police report. This wasn’t just any PD report; it was the police report, meaning the report that detailed Ballard’s contact with the boy he rescued at the border, and this document single-handedly exposed that Sound of Freedom told so many fibs that it cannot be called a documentary or even based on a true story because the words “based on” imply that something somewhere along the line is true. If you want a thorough debunking of Ballard’s lies, there are many outstanding videos and articles you can watch and read [here, here, here, here, here], but for now I am going to outline the highlights.

First, there was never a trafficked sex slave child in Colombia whom Ballard set out to rescue from the jungle. The only child Ballard went looking for was in Haiti. This case involved a child who had been stolen from an LDS church member. There is no evidence of the child having been stolen for sex trafficking. This detail comes from Ballard, seemingly in an effort to make the story fit his narrative to raise money. The rescue mission (if you could call it that) turned up nothing. To this day, the child is still missing.

But that lie is minor compared to this: In the movie, Earl Buchanan was a child sex trafficker who was arrested at the border with the 5-year-old victim named Miguel. This, like the rest of the show, was said to be based on real-life events. According to Glenn Beck, after the child was rescued, when Tim’s team raided the property belonging to the trafficker, a six-year-old boy (also a trafficking victim) ran to Tim, threw his arms around him, and said, “I don’t belong here.”

While that is heartwarming, the truth is, there was no trafficked child at the border rescued by Ballard. There was a groomed child who was at the border with a rich man. The boy was not hidden in the vehicle because he was not trafficked; he was groomed, meaning the little boy wanted to be with the pedophile because he believed the man was good, perhaps like a father figure, likely because the elite man would shower him and his poor parents with gifts, including trips to Disneyland, video games, and clothes.

According to the real police report, Ballard’s coworker only stopped the vehicle because the driver had forgotten the little boy’s identification. This resulted in Ballard’s coworker finding a video camera and tapes in the vehicle. When agents played the tapes, they discovered they contained child pornography featuring the rich man and the little boy. This is what led to the man’s arrest.

Not only did Ballard not rescue this child, but he couldn’t even see the little boy’s face because the boy was asleep in the vehicle. Additionally, ICE agents, under penalty of perjury, insisted Ballard did not ever interview the child. Folks, it’s all fake, and I don’t care if a movie is fake. What us researchers care about is that everything Ballard’s organization, Operation Underground Railroad, is built upon is fake, and this organization has raked in over 100 million in donations based on lies. This is fraud and it is illegal.

The son of the real-life rich groomer would come forward in the media, stating his dad is a terrible person (I think he may have even called him a piece of shit child molester), but there is one thing his dad isn’t, and that is a human trafficker. And there is indeed a big distinction here. [I don’t remember which video the testimony from the son is in, but you can find it on Lynn Packer’s YouTube channel.]

It gets worse. Although the boy had an older sister, she was never kidnapped, and there is no record of her having ever been a victim of the rich pedophile groomer. On the day the wealthy pedo was arrested, the older sister was safely at home with her grandma, not in a jungle in Colombia. Bottom line:

There was no Rambo-like jungle extraction.

There was no little boy rescued by Ballard.

Mr. Ballard played a very small, insignificant role in Border Stop.

All of it is made up.

Everything else is outright false, yet these falsities have resulted in Americans and concerned citizens worldwide shelling out money to Ballard’s organization so that he can rescue more children.

In fact, the movie is so flagrantly false that, after seeing an early screening, an operative who worked with Ballard in OUR sent a text message to the co-founder and chief content officer of Angel Studios (the independent media company that distributed the movie). That text said, “I really am not sure about releasing the film. Sounds like you are already moving forward next week. I didn’t find it to be factual in the least and those pieces that were maybe some ounce of truth were so exaggerated. I am saddened to see how it painted Tim as Superman. I think he is a total fraud and misguided. I hope it does not backfire on Angel Studios.”

Mr. Harmon responded, “I understand your concerns…” Then went on to explain that there will be lots of blog posts talking about what is real and what was completely made up. As you know, those blog posts were never posted. What instead happened is the creation of content like the IMDb movie description, which reads:

“The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from traffickers”

Followed by the creation of podcasts, social media content, television interviews, and more in which Ballard took down the worst child traffickers in history.

As I have said before and will say again, if you repeat a lie enough times, it becomes a “fact.” It never becomes true; it just becomes accepted as a fact. And that is precisely what happened.

Now people are going to be enraged at me for sharing this, but it's true. As I mentioned previously, the Ballard family is the upper echelons of the LDS church. They even founded the church. Tim’s grandpa was one of the church's apostles, and he was also a criminal. Grandpa Ballard has a lengthy history with stock schemes, medical schemes, and even vitamin and supplement companies.

Without doing a forensic deep dive to verify, at a quick glance, it looks like he too was a fan of shell and front companies. In my opinion, it would be to all of our benefit to accept that powerful men hide behind all religions (but especially highly protected Judaism) because religion is the ultimate shield, especially if they can put a fancy title in front of their name (rabbi, apostle, bishop, cardinal, pope, etc.), which gives the illusion of being further untouchable because they are just so holy. Anyway, knowing Grandpa B was a criminal, should we have a quick peek under the hood of Tim Ballard’s charity? I vote yes.

O.U.R.

Despite a production budget of $14.5 million, Sound of Freedom became the tenth highest-grossing film of 2023, raking in $251 million worldwide. The film was well received, with viewers believing what they watched was a true story that was the first of its kind to expose the horrible brown-skinned child trafficking empire that brave Ballard single-handedly destroyed.

Most importantly, as movie watcher John H put it, the movie’s gut-wrenching performances make you want to help.

But how can you help? Mr. Ballard and his buddy Mr. Beck have the answer: donate, donate, donate. After all, without your donations, they cannot save trafficked children!

In its most recent tax filing, Operation Underground Railroad claimed to have made over 30 million dollars and has a whopping 49.4 million in assets!

The year before, OUR brought in over 50 million dollars and had over 56 million in assets.

That is 80 million tax-free buckaroos in only two years, and that’s not counting the assets they own. This strangely sounds a lot like Turning Point USA and the Kirk’s slew of other charities. But given that Ballard didn’t rescue children, what exactly is Underground Railroad doing with this money? Maybe we can find out by looking at their site.

Upon visiting the site, you are immediately asked to donate.

In this ad they make it clear that your donations fund real trafficking rescues all over the world.

Once you close that pop-up ad, you discover the site is cluttered with donation widgets, icons, and even a large scrolling banner.

In addition to psychotically begging for donations, OUR is heavily pushing people to spend their own time and money throwing fundraisers for the organization.

And the public is eager to help; after all, we all want children saved from trafficking.

While all of this is interesting, nothing yet tells us what exactly Operation Underground Railroad does. On the operations page of their website (OurRescue.org/Operations), we learn the charity helps “identify, intervene, and dismantle trafficking networks,” which sounds exactly like the bogus movie and bogus stings, but the charity says they rescued over 1,052 children just in 2024! Wow!

But what exactly are they counting as a “rescue”? Are these more jungle extractions?

I went to the Contact Us page to ask what specifically they are considering a “rescued child” because nothing on their site outlines how these figures come to be. On this page there is a large disclaimer that says, “Our Rescue is not a law enforcement body and cannot investigate trafficking leads. If you or someone you know is in danger, contact your local law enforcement authorities immediately by calling 911. Alternatively, you can report a tip to the National Human Trafficking Hotline…”

So OUR somehow identifies, intervenes in, and dismantles trafficking networks, yet OUR is not a law enforcement body and cannot do so much as investigate trafficking leads. What? How do you identify, intervene or dismantle something you can't look into?

Under that section of the site, they seek more donations, and next to that is a PO box address to mail questions to.

Further digging around the incredibly vague website will lead you to a section outlining the places in the world in which OUR operates [https://ourrescue.org/operations].

I highly doubt anyone actually reads this stuff, but I did. Here we learn the charity does not dismantle trafficking networks and instead focuses on the lowest-level individuals, exactly like the groomer at the border. In fact, this is what the police and all of these predator busting entities do: they work to put individual pedophiles behind bars while never looking into the stealers and sellers of children. They do this because it makes us all feel good to see a child rapist given a life sentence, yet it does absolutely nothing to stop the trafficking industry. Anyway, for 80 million dollars worth of donations in 24 months, here are a couple of summaries of cases OUR advertises on its site to show its good deeds:

Electronic Storage Detection, December 2023: In this instance, Operation Underground Railroad paid for or otherwise sponsored a K9 dog that went into a pedophile’s heavily cluttered home and located two SD cards. The pedophile was arrested and charged with 12 counts of child pornography possession.

In the Oklahoma K9 case: A father hid cameras in the bathroom and other rooms of his house to secretly record females. The K9 dog that the charity paid for seemingly did not find the cameras, but the victim was able to pet the dog and relax.

In West Africa, a 19-year-old was trapped in a brothel. The woman escaped and told authorities other teenagers were in the brothel. OUR claims to have performed surveillance on the brothel, and, a few weeks later, police arrested the suspect.

The largest case listed on their site involves what they call a “transnational sex-trafficking organization,” which they claim was dismantled in Europe due to their assistance. They claim OUR coordinated with Europol, the Romanian National Police, and the National Police of Spain. Due to the group effort, two women were rescued. Yes, a transnational trafficking bust resulted in only two rescued victims. What specifically OUR did in this case is unknown, but they say, “Alongside Amar Dragoste, a local NGO in Spain, our Survivor Care team worked to support the survivors, empowering them to find peace, happiness, and new beginnings.” That, like everything else on their site, is exceptionally vague, so who knows specifically what it means? And because no names are given, there is no way to learn more.

Now keep in mind, none of these success stories are accompanied by documentation in the form of links to court cases or other evidence, which makes these next tales extra sketchy.

According to their website, in 2024, in Peru, there was a report that two men were creating and distributing child pornography featuring boys aged 8-10 years old. “The OUR Operations team, working in conjunction with the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the Peruvian Prosecutors Office, participated in search and arrest warrants that were carried out by authorities at two locations: the home / internet center and the penitentiary.” This was called Operation Los Cabineros. - This seems too bizarre to me. Why would the Peruvian police bring an American NGO along for raids and arrests, let alone in a prison that they themselves oversee? Why would they even communicate with this entity? And why are there zero search results for this story aside from the story on OUR’s website?

In an even wilder tale, “In a tribe in the Amazon rainforest, a father and two uncles were allegedly sexually abusing six children… With the tribe being deep in the Amazon, the operation required many hours of intense travel. Law enforcement, OUR personnel, and the mother of the children traveled by auto, motorized canoe, and on foot through the rainforest.” The rescue consisted of a 16-year-old who was impregnated by her father and had a nine-month-old baby. Again, there is no supporting evidence unless you want to accept the photo of an empty canoe as evidence.

I have a lot of thoughts in my head that I feel the need to share with you.

First, why would any entity, whether it be police in the rainforest or an international NGO, need to contact a charity in the US to provide anything, let alone surveillance of a local brothel or emotional support for survivors? Was there no entity in all of Europe that could provide emotional support for two rescued women? In the case of Spain (the so-called transnational sex-trafficking organization), this is the organization that apparently needed OURs help:

As you can see, this is a very small company with only 566 Twitter followers despite being on the platform for 11 years.

What would compel this tiny company in Spain to reach out to an NGO in America for help with two victims? Isn’t helping victims what the Spanish entity does? If they had so many rescues on their hands that they couldn’t accept two more, were there no other rescues in Spain, or even Portugal, France, or Italy that could lend a hand?

Why is this entity, OUR, which clearly states on its site it is not a part of law enforcement, performing law enforcement tasks, such as tagging along for raids, searching prisons, or bushwhacking through the jungle to confront tribes and, vigilante-style, removing tribe members who they feel are endangered? If OUR cannot investigate trafficking leads, why are they investigating trafficking leads and performing stakeouts? Is it legal for police to subcontract investigative work? And if so, how are they choosing this charity as opposed to a team of professional, licensed private investigators? This is all so ridiculously weird that it sounds unbelievable to me.

Why does OUR not provide evidence? Where are all of the news articles and TV broadcasts about these alleged rescues?

And for the love of God, why isn’t this entity focused on actually stopping real child trafficking right here in America when they claim that is their entire purpose?

This whole thing doesn’t smell right, and nothing yet explains where tens of millions of dollars in donations a year are going. If you think the story is bizarre so far…

THE HOUSE OF CARDS COMES CRASHING DOWN

Greg Rogers, the founding member of the FBI’s Task Force on Child Sex Tourism, said the following about Operation Underground Railroad:

“They don’t hire anybody who knows what they are doing. We’ve had several federal agents—guys who retired that were on our task force—and every time they asked me if they should link up with O.U.R… I’d be like ‘No’… I told them Ballard is not going to hire anyone who knows what they’re doing. He’s not going to hire you. Why? Because you know what you’re doing, and he knows you’re going to argue with him because he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Now we must ask ourselves, “Why might that be? Why would this organization, which allegedly demolishes human trafficking rings all over the world, not want to hire competent, trained people?

Why wouldn’t they want the best of the best? Brave men and women who want to work with the org to actually rescue trafficked children? Researcher Damion Moore summarized the answer as “…[Operation Underground Railroad is] nothing more than a club for wealthy, middle aged white men to live out their James Bond fantasies in black and brown countries.” And Damion isn't exaggerating in the least. As a part of the fantasy, Ballard would spend hours getting temporary henna tattoos all over his body, including around his crotch. He claimed these tattoos made him fit in with the traffickers he said he was investigating.

Nobody could figure out why exactly he needed these tattoos in areas which nobody would see, but once you realize it really was all adult role playing for fun, it all makes sense.

Once the fake tatts were on, Ballard would hit the streets, asking everyone he came across if they could get him children to have sex with. He knew if he asked enough people, someone would present him with a child. So here we have the same issue playing out yet again: Ballard flies to a dirt poor country, flashes around wads of cash, and offers pay to the poorest of poor people if they can bring him a child. If you can’t see what is happening here: Ballard himself is creating the demand for child sex trafficking. You could ask these starving people to bring you a dog, a mango, or a bottle of water, and they would have done it all the same, so when Ballard offers pay for a child, the impoverished individuals find someone who is willing to trade time with their child for enough money to eat that day. In some cases, the children themselves were offering each other up to Ballard because they needed the money that badly. In the instances where children would offer themselves or each other up, Ballard claims to have scolded them and sent them on their way. Why? Because it doesn’t make for good TV. Ballard wouldn’t get donations for cuffing a famished 13 year old who offered herself up to fulfil Ballard’s request so her family could buy flour and eggs.

To accompany his fake tattoos, Ballard claimed he needed fake wives. He said the fake wife was a cover story because the traffickers would want him to sleep with children, so he could point to his fake wife and say he can’t because his wife is present. But once again we are in a situation that doesn’t make sense because Ballard would take his fake wife to hunt for children to sleep with. Regardless of how little sense it made, as his wife, these women (who genuinely wanted to stop trafficking) were required to engage in inappropriate behavior with Ballard. This includes sleeping together, taking showers together, and other sex acts. This was referred to as the “couples ruse.” Mr. Ballard insisted this was part of being in character and it was necessary to dupe the traffickers. Because of this, Ballard himself was ultimately accused of trafficking! A lawyer for the victims went so far as to say Ballard “literally trafficked” her clients. In the lawsuit, Ballard is also accused of sexual assault, grooming, and coercion.

But it gets worse.

THE HUGE LIE

What the world doesn’t know is that these same women who were forced to play wife to Ballard claim they have never seen OUR rescue a single child. In fact, nobody, not even those who aided in so-called rescues, can get updates on what happened to the (allegedly) rescued women and children. Even when they specifically request updates, none are provided. Additionally, OUR volunteers who aided in so-called missions claim Ballard demanded that they delete evidence. Mind blowing, isn't it? Clearly, it never was about rescuing children for Ballard; it was always about playing pretend with real-life consequences for the folks living in the poorest of nations, and, to accomplish this, instead of tracking legitimate child traffickers, Ballard created a massive illusion and accompanied it with artificial demand. And through these tactics, Ballard was able to cash in, big time. A lawsuit claims that Ballard used Operation Underground Railroad “to fund his personal fantasies of grandeur,” and, although an IRS form shows that Ballard received a salary of $500,000+, he actually earned over $14,000,000 through his [many] for-profit companies - all of which hinged on the big lies.

CHRISTIANS AND OTHER SUCKERS

When news broke of Ballard’s hoax, the media worked diligently to subdue as much as possible. The Mormon church had no choice but to come out against Ballard, and Mr. Ballard, who by this point was a part of the Trump administration [which promotes itself as Christian] decided he was going to leave behind Mormonism and become Christian. Why? Because it’s all a grift. He rode the coattails of his family’s name in the LDS church, and when that went sour because he was caught in a massive scheme, to keep the money flowing, he joined the biggest religion in America, and Christians were elated to have him. Claiming Christianity is a clever tactic deployed by hustlers because people in a religion like to support others in their religion, and approximately 70% of our nation identifies as Christian. And, because people in a religion never want to call out, let alone investigate, the individuals they feel are their brothers and sisters through the religion, the fraud train rolls on and donations keep flowing in.

WHO BENEFITS FROM THIS?

Aside from Ballard, who became an overnight celebrity and American hero, who exactly benefits from this massive hoax? Well, for starters, the real traffickers! Not only is the public led to believe all of the bad guys are in Central and South America, but they also leave the movie thinking Black and Brown-skinned people are responsible for this humanitarian crisis. People are brainwashed into believing traffickers operate in the middle of the jungle, and because of this, nobody can stop it. All the while, the truth is the core of organized trafficking is being run from the very top (United Nations) to the military, all the way down to our local police. The trafficking operations are right here, being carried out using our tax dollars. These operations involve local businesses, charities, crooked politicians, religious organizations, adoption agencies, foster care, schools, the migration system, and more. Their front companies operate in broad daylight with the public being none the wiser; after all, it’s just a pizza place or a club for children. These traffickers utilize diplomatic statuses, have free rein of shipping ports, FTZ zones, and have access to airfields. They send and receive money through charitable giving, the art industry, museums, real estate, stocks, and shell companies. This is a global operation with the government itself manning the ship within the borders of our nation, and to ensure nobody will stand in the way of this empire, any good officer or agent who tries to stop it is financially destroyed, imprisoned on false charges, or suffers a mysterious death.

Now that we know what Sound of Freedom did to manipulate the minds of Americans and how it covertly aids the trafficking empire, the next obvious question is…

Who funded the making of this movie?

And the answer to that question and the corresponding evidence just might surprise you.

COMING NEXT: Who Invests in a Big Lie? Let’s Find Out. [Coming April 7th, 2026]

One quick note: I have written this article in good faith based on the research of other journalists combined with my own research. Everyone should always be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and that includes Ballard and O.U.R. That said, should Operation Underground Railroad choose to sue me—which I have heard is their favorite tactic to have content of this nature removed from the internet—amongst other things, I will subpoena all records related to every claim that is made on their site, which I have thoroughly backed up, so even if they choose to edit their site, they cannot delete what it said. This means they will be forced to provide documentation showing exactly how an American charity, OUR, received permission to perform police duties all over the world. I will additionally seek all records related to the web of financial transactions that this charity is involved with. As you can see, it is so tangled that you can’t make sense of it until you analyze it.

Here is over 43 million dollars just in grants, and a little under three thousand of it is our tax dollars.

Anyway, should you be evaluating whether to sue this Substack author, just know there will be a wealth (pun intended) of questions to respond to.

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a Ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or paid sub here.

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SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://www.vice.com/en/article/tim-ballard-sound-of-freedom-grooming-sexual-abuse-undercover-couples-ruse-operation-underground-railroad/

https://rumble.com/v35zgha-packer-our-report-30-exposing-the-sound-of-freedom-hoax.-operation-undergro.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=f57a4b15-44b0-41b6-bc6f-f0d9f64941fe

https://americancrimejournal.com/acj-investigates/operation-underground-railroad-o-u-r/

https://www.facebook.com/officialtimballard/videos/as-promised-here-is-the-raid-on-traffickers-mixed-in-with-other-operation-underg/519190452202049/

https://americancrimejournal.com/o-u-r-quietly-exposes-tim-ballards-big-lie/

Now scrubbed https://ourrescue.org/resources/sound-of-freedom-based-on-true-story

https://americancrimejournal.com/who-our-called-traffickers/

https://rumble.com/v30ab3a-highly-recommend-watching-all-of-lynn-packer-because-hes-been-exposing-tim-.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ba127e03-dae2-4c17-963b-7b1e3d675a22

https://rumble.com/v2yieew-tim-ballards-fraudulent-numbers-game.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ba127e03-dae2-4c17-963b-7b1e3d675a22

https://rumble.com/v2zlwyq-sound-of-freedom-funded-by-clinton-foundation-linked-money.-human-traffic-p.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=ba127e03-dae2-4c17-963b-7b1e3d675a22

Police Report: https://rumble.com/v2yi5me-sound-of-freedom-exposed-o.u.r.s-white-savior-scam-and-litany-of-lies.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7e5d76f6-30c4-4377-b2f1-f17661a0c48d

https://www.mormonstories.org/tim-ballard-the-couples-ruse/

https://www.mormonstories.org/tim-ballard-the-couples-ruse/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwWK8Rv26kvd

https://americancrimejournal.com/tim-ballards-couples-ruse-is-a-strange-rationalization-to-groom-women/

https://rumble.com/v2yi5me-sound-of-freedom-exposed-o.u.r.s-white-savior-scam-and-litany-of-lies.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=7e5d76f6-30c4-4377-b2f1-f17661a0c48d

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwWK8Rv26kvd

The Couples Ruse

https://x.com/tim_exposed

Ballard

https://www.vice.com/en/article/sound-of-freedom-producer-underage-trafficking-victim/

https://americancrimejournal.com/acj-investigates/operation-underground-railroad-o-u-r/the-whiteboard-meeting/