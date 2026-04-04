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MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
2d

Thank you for calling this out so thoroughly. It all stunk like a dead rat to me right off the bat and I said so. And I pissed off a lot of of my friends.

I hate it when people get played like a bunch of stupid fools.

I put this out there three years ago. I didn’t do near as deep dive as you, I was just sounding the alarm on what I sensed was a fraud.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GRlG4ZRqm9Qv

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Miles Davis's avatar
Miles Davis
2dEdited

Look into Jim caveziel. And his Jewish father. The family is tied into doterra essential oils. Which is also connected to this. Del big tree and few others had a circle jerk of money laundering thru this flick and it’s 501c3. In fact there was neuro acoustic manipulation freq for those who saw the movie in the theater which is why these people were so gung ho to donate money to it. I knew people who were preaching it like it was the second coming of Christ. You couldn’t rationalize with them. Angel studios is in fact funded by a drug cartel. If any Q-tard had done a Oz of research when this first came out. It wouldn’t have made a dime. But you can’t fix stupid.

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