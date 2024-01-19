We are supposed to believe this is “just normal air traffic”: (14 second video)
But not everyone is buying it…
In this 20-minute video, a Former US Army Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) Pilot of the 173rd Airborne breaks down Contrail science in a very easy-to-understand fashion, then offered $10,000 if someone can PROVE these are just “contrail ice crystals”:
Spoiler Alert: Nobody claimed the $10,000…
SOURCES
Video was cached in Internet Archive in 2015
https://archive.org/details/scm-481364-awpt-contrailsorchemtrails-ac
https://cswab.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Chaff-Human-and-Environmental-Health-Issues-Paper-Arfsten-et-al-2001-1.pdf
What do we do?? We are in Ohio. We are getting a lot of chemtrails on every sunny day! Plus go out and check out the snow. It’s synthetic, it doesn’t melt in your hand when you pick it up! It keeps its shape like little balls!!! Our federal government has been so corrupt for years and now they are on steroids to destroy everything. I’ve seen the huge reduction in bees. We have 13 acres and never sprayed anything. I used to have thousands of bees on all the flowering bushes. Now none. These politicians and military doing this deserve the death sentence.
I’m writing to my state legislators in Georgia to ban the spraying. New Hampshire has a bill to ban spraying (NH1700). We need to tell everyone and make them look up. The eventual goal is a forced famine to reduce the population.
Trees were massively cut down from the Amazon Forest and we didn’t pay attention because it didn’t effect us. BUT, those trees absorbed so much water and released moisture into the atmosphere to cool the planet, we need trees they absorb carbon. And we need carbon. God gave us a perfect system of nature that regenerates itself. Funny you never hear these devils talking about planting trees. It’s mind blowing how many of our government go to Davos and bow down to these devils. Stay strong and know God Almighty Wins!