We are supposed to believe this is “just normal air traffic”: (14 second video)

Loading video

But not everyone is buying it…

In this 20-minute video, a Former US Army Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) Pilot of the 173rd Airborne breaks down Contrail science in a very easy-to-understand fashion, then offered $10,000 if someone can PROVE these are just “contrail ice crystals”:

Loading video

Spoiler Alert: Nobody claimed the $10,000…

