I’m going to tell you a story, a true story, but you are going to think it’s batsh*t crazy nuttery… until you look at the evidence. Why do I say this? Because I thought it was batsh*t crazy nuttery… until I looked at the evidence. Once you see the evidence, it will still be batsh*t crazy - stuff you thought only existed in Hollywood movies - but it’s real because something can be both batsh*t crazy and real at the same time…

Wanna listen to this 13-minute article instead of read? You will miss all of the images of evidence but you’ll still get the bigger picture:

1× 0:00 -13:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

This story begins with the NIH. More specifically, four contracts under the NIH from the early 1990s. The first in the series was #N01-NS5-2325, funded by NIH / National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke / “Neural Prosthesis Project”. You’re like, “What is the Neural Prosthesis Project?”. According to the internet, “The Neural Prosthetics Projects aims to develop devices that can restore functions lost due to neural damage, such as motor, sensory, or cognitive abilities” - that sounds nice right? After all, the NIH is full of niceness, so it makes sense. Now put what you just learned on ice and let’s shoot across the nation to California…

It was in California that a physician started discovering some… how should I put this?… “Oddities”. Most people might come across such things and think nothing of them - perhaps some strange mucus, a thick ball of snot, a weird little blood clump, but that was not the case with patient David Larson. The strange things being removed from Mr. Larson were more than just odd, they were unexplainable. Although incredibly tiny when compared to the size of a penny…

…these strange things, unlike anything anyone had ever seen before, appeared to have shapes…

You see, Mr. David Larson wasn’t a regular American who thanked the doctor for removing some annoying clumps from his body then went home and forgot about it. David knew whatever was inside of him wasn’t normal and he embarked on a mission to figure out what these things were.

As he began analyzing the peculiar little globs under a microscope…

…he came to discover…

…these things appeared to be objects; they were shaped. After enough research, Mr. Larson stumbled across his first shocking revelation…

…these bizarre tiny clumps matched patents…

Yep, Mr. David Larson found that what was once a part of him, now extracted and laying on the table under a microscope, all of these irregularly-shaped microscopic clumps, they all had matching patents, patents which matched “medical devices”. And it just so happened that all of the recovered devices are an exact match for the devices developed by research scientists Joseph Schulman, Gerald Loeb and Philip Troyk under the National Institutes of Health contracts - but that is not where the story ends.

Mr. Larson learned that Schulman and Loeb filed a patent application for “a system of monitoring a patient and methods allowing bi-directional telemetry over greater distances that involves using one frequency typically used for communication between the number of small implants and other near-by devices (between 570Hz and 2Mhz), and then an additional frequency (such as 224.840 MHz, or higher) which carries the data over the necessary long distance to the remote location” - but even that isn’t all. He came to discover the FCC has authorized unlicensed use of specific frequencies providing they are used for “industrial, scientific and medical ISM telemetry purposes”. As Larson pointed out, frequencies in the 200MHz range are chosen as the carrier frequency - and we know this to be true because it is stated in reports related to the NIH contract “Thin-Film Intracortical Recording Electrodes”.

In 1999, a company called NeuroDyne/E-Tech published a press release which said, “a new Internet technology will allow a patient to carry on a face-to-face conversation with a doctor who is a few miles or even thousands of miles away while his physiological measures, such as EKG, EEG, EMG, GSR, etc. are displayed in real-time on the doctor's screen for assessment...”

As Mr. Larson continued to investigate the NIH contracts and the players involved, he came to discover a slew of disturbing patents filed by these exact same scientists; Joseph Schulman, Gerald Loeb and Philip Troyk as well as the Mann Foundation. These patents include:

“System for implanting a microstimulator” (Patent 6,214,032)

“Implantable stimulator that prevents DC current flow without the use of discrete output coupling capacitors” (Patent 6,035,237)

“Implantable device with improved battery (capacitor) recharging and powering configuration” (Patent 6,067,474)

“System of implantable devices for monitoring and/or affecting body parameters” (Patent 6,208,894)

“Implantable expandable multicontact electrodes” (Patent 6,205,361)

“Implantable microstimulator system for producing repeatable patterns of electrical stimulation” (Patent: 6,175,764)

“Suspended carrier modulation of high-Q transmitters” (Patent 5,697,076)

As well as patents 6315721 and 6164284 which describe the following: The SCU 302 is primarily comprised of (1) a housing, preferably sealed and configured for implantation beneath the skin of the patient's body as described in the parent application in reference to the implanted devices, (2) a signal transmitter in the housing for transmitting command signals, (3) a signal receiver in the housing for receiving status signals, and a programmable controller, e.g., a microcontroller or state machine...”

Those are just a few of the many patents. Then there are the patents for surveillance of patients which were listed as “health care”. These include:

“Patient monitoring system” (Patent 5,791,344)

“Monitoring system and interface apparatus therefor” (Patent 5,551,016)

And more. And before we move forward, I wanted a better view of the size of what was extracted from David which was shown in this photo:

So I reproduced the size. It appears what was removed from Mr. Larson was approximately the size of two digits on the date on the penny. I located a seed that matches this size:

For comparison:

These clumps are very, very tiny.

Larson discovered this size happens to be “just below the size of feature detection in typical clinical radiology (MRI/CT, etc)”. That's convenient, now isn't it?

David now knew what was in his body corresponded with the NIH contracts and matched inventions owned by the three scientists, but this still didn’t explain the full picture as to how exactly the technology in his body was being operated. He now needed to learn more about the transmission of data from his body to the NIH contractors, so the next task was to see if there were any towers (repeaters) in close proximity of his home that could be being used to relay data. Before we move forward, let me explain what a repeater is. “In telecommunications, a repeater is an electronic device that receives a signal and retransmits it. Repeaters are used to extend transmissions so that the signal can cover longer distances or be received on the other side of an obstruction. Some types of repeaters broadcast an identical signal, but alter its method of transmission, for example, on another frequency”.

Larson found there were nine repeaters located within close proximity of his home in California:

Interestingly, all of the repeaters on the list were operating at the same exact frequency, 224 MHz, which happened to fall into the range the FCC approved for unlicensed use.

As you may have noticed, all but one are labeled “private”, however the callsign and frequencies were public record, so the next step was to use the callsign identification to find out who holds the licenses. To his second complete and total shock, three callsigns traced back to a Schulman, with one being licensed to a Joseph Schulman, the name of the NIH SCIENTIST!

Highly suspicious that the Danny Schulman and Barbara Schulman licenses were related to scientist Joseph Schulman, Larson dug and discovered Barbara was the wife of Joseph. It is assumed Danny is either a brother or son. Upon closer examination, Larson discovered four repeaters within a 22-mile radius of his home that had callsigns licensed to the Shulman’s at the identical time the technology had been buried inside of his body…

“An FCC database search reveals that Joseph Schulman holds an “Advanced” class radio license, call sign K6BWA... Barbara Schulman will not even admit she is a radio operator, as attempts to contact her by email result in replies from Joe Schulman... One interesting observance is that neither “Sand Canyon”, nor “Hollywood Hills” is a real city, which again, is more than suspicious. Businesses bearing the name “Hollywood Hills Whatever” (such as Plumbing or Cleaners), are located in zip code 90027 [which corresponds with Los Angeles] and “Sand Canyon” is a road in Santa Clarita that runs past the residence of Joseph Schulman.”

And while all of this was going on - literally the exact same time this was taking place - David Larson discovered quarterly report documents filed in relation to the NIH contracts. These documents stated:

“…we were able to demonstrate the feasibility of using a single coil in the microstimulator both to receive power and data and to act as the tank circuit and antenna for outgoing RF transmission at the same frequency. The next silicon breadboard is a demonstration of the feasibility and achievable modulation rates for incoming and outgoing data transmission based on the suspended carrier mode of operation. This will be done by a chip that records in a shift-register the sequence of detected carrier half-cycles during incoming RF transmission. The chip then telemeters out that information as a sequence of AM encoded bits. This design has passed intensive simulation and is now in layout. Release to the foundry is anticipated in August, with chips likely to be available for evaluation by early October...’’ (Quarterly Report #5, March 10, 1996 - June 9, 1996)

“In the next quarter, we intend to finalize and validate the sealing process and provide the necessary active implants to support preclinical chronic animal tests .” (QPR #7, September 10, 1996 - December 9, 1996)

“During this quarter, we tightened up the traceability and documentation of BION prototype production units....” (QPR #10, June 10, 1997 - Sept 9, 1997)

David now felt positive that what was extracted from his body, combined with the repeater locations and ownership, combined with the NIH contracts and quarterly reports, matched, but he wanted more proof. He began trying to get things in writing.

In September of 2001, he sent emails to one of the scientists from the NIH contract who also was a patent holder, Mr. Troyk, however he received no reply.

He also emailed Dr. Kerns, an educated specialist who holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology. Attached to the email were photographs of the extracted devices. The doctor replied to the email confirming the photos did indeed show “wirebond” technology.

Many more emails were sent and received as Mr. Larson continued to sort out exactly what had been implanted in him. One of the replies he had been waiting on for some time finally came:

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

THE NIH REPLY

To quote from the email from the NIH,

“There are several parts to this inquiry, but basically the concern is the possibility that a clinical researcher could implant a clinically undetectable (with standard imaging methods) probe without approval to do so. A second part is if NIH is considering this possibility.

With regard to unapproved implantation, there is always the chance that a researcher could perform such an implant in conjunction with other clinical research activities without approval or without including this in the reviewed research protocols. Patient rights and informed consent are major concerns for clinical research, and the NIH requires stringent reviews of clinical procedures and on-site monitoring of clinical research for their funded grants. However, a knowledgeable researcher absolutely intent on implanting a sub-millimeter size probe may be able to find a way to do it during experimental activities.

Information obtained in such a manner could not likely be published in a reputable journal…”

Now remember, what happened to Mr. Larson, along with Larson’s research shown in this article, was from decades ago. In a matter of time, 3G coverage would span most of the nation:

By 2024, a single cell phone carrier, AT&T for example, had towers that could reach nearly every mile of the United States.

And today, if we use a site like TowerMaps.com we can see cell towers, antennas and relays located in our area. Here is my home state, Michigan:

Here is a closer view of Detroit:

And upon zooming in further, we can see there are towers, antennas and relays everywhere. And let me mention, this does not include rooftop antennas:

Now imagine how easy it would be for someone to constantly interact with our bodies, all they would need to do is get a microchip inside of us…

Now imagine how easy it would be for someone to constantly interact with our bodies, all they would need to do is get a microchip inside of us…

If you refer back to the last article in this series, 9/11 was to be the kickoff for the microchip program (for our safety, of course). September 11th occurred in 2001. When was David Larson pulling experimental chips out of his body? In the decade prior…

COMING NEXT: THE V2K PATENTS

But first, like my research? Please consider keeping me hydrated with a Coffee or Ko-Fi or upgrading to a paid subscription. In order for me to do deep dives, I have to pay for websites which allow access to archives that are not publicly available. These things cost money, but they’re worth every penny because they allow me to bring you content you haven’t seen elsewhere.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Share

Note: After spending several days writing this article and thinking about the hell Mr. Larson went through, I wondered how he got implanted in the first place. I began digging and could not find the answer, but then I realized, it doesn’t matter. Even if he had agreed to be a part of a medical trial for something nonrelated, the NIH still had no business implanting him with anything. The point here is that our liberties and our rights to control what happens with our own bodies has been stolen by people with an agenda - an agenda which they have expressed since before 9/11.

NEXT READ:

Start this series from the beginning:

My V2K Story: Hearing Music That Isn't There 🎶Gov Sponsored Audio Hallucinations [PART 1] Agent131711 · May 25 In 2024 I wrote an article about the worldwide phenomenon of waking up at 3am and uncovered the culprit; terrifying audio being blasted into our rooms between 1-4am using ultra low frequency (ELF); frequency so low that our ears can not hear it but our minds can. This series, My V2K Story, was supposed to publish immediately after that one, but I got cold feet. Why? I guess I didn’t want to be judged. If you read Read full story

Or check out other topics:

Questioning My Religion [Part 1] Agent131711 · Apr 2 This is not an entry-level truth article. This is for people who are in the same boat as me and just want to know what the full truth is, whatever that may be, no matter how painful it may be. This is for people whose minds are open enough to take an objective look at religion and ask some tough questions. This post isn’t for everyone and will indeed offend many despite my intentions being pure - I am just trying to make sense of my childhood and life, throughout which religion has played a large role. If you are not yet at the stage where you are open to discussing topics of this nature, then it is best you skip over this article and meet me back here when this series is over. Read full story

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://archive.org/details/braintransmittersandhowtheirused/Larson%20Report%20Edit/page/n31/mode/2up?view=theater

The stimulus current level of the first phase of a stimulus pulse shall be adjustable and shall include levels of 1 and 10 milliamps under control of the transmitter.

NIH https://archive.org/details/braintransmittersandhowtheirused/Larson%20Report%20Edit/page/n39/mode/2up?view=theater

https://archive.org/details/braintransmittersandhowtheirused/Larson%20Report%20Edit/page/n31/mode/2up?view=theater

The stimulus current level of the first phase of a stimulus pulse shall be adjustable and shall include levels of 1 and 10 milliamps under control of the transmitter.

NIH https://archive.org/details/braintransmittersandhowtheirused/Larson%20Report%20Edit/page/n39/mode/2up?view=theater