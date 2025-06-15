Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2hEdited

...i'm some way down this very interestin article, and it reveals sinister developments and their 'embedding capacities'... it's grizzly and gruesome to consider...it reminded me of a few years ago before 'convid' , in a nearby location some of us refer to as 'the farm', there's a narrow river flows parallel to a path that follows through the reserve...and in this part trees line the area across the river from where i'm stood, and lighting has been installed along the way, only a matter of a few yards at most separating us, when i had paused and as i looked up, in fact it was late at night, and i regularly stopped under one of the lights to snatch a glance at a little Buddhist scripture i was studying, when i noticed what i first took for must be two small leaves floating down in tandem and parallel towards me, it was almost hypnotic and made no sense, there was no wind of any note or description, they couldn't possibly be off of the trees because such logistics or whatever are impossible in the specific circumstances, then as i expected, logically, that they must fall to the ground, instead, once they had reached a point, and their parallel, only inches or a couple of feet? apart at most, directly above and in front of me, they veered overhead, and travelled behind me, and looking around me, i noticed some sort of light/object very close in the air/sky not far up at all, and that is my last recollection...i merely laughed, and shrugged it off, i wasn't online for a number if years then, but now that i am, i find articles like ur's and this one very, very, revealing... thanks!...btw, i'm in southern Ireland, vand the above occurred in a city suburb...and oh yes, they seemed of a yellowish or goldwnish color...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
11m

Amazing article that goes a long way to explaining how people might have experienced targeting as early as 1995.. Great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture