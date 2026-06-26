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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
40m

Ted Gunderson was murdered by his opponents in 2011. He was poisoned by arson. His doctor went on YouTube where he explained how he was killed. I believe Youtube deleted the video that was on there for many years. Before his retirement he was the leader of the largest FBI field office in Los Angeles. He was also responsible for driving the largest child molestation case in US history, the McMartin Preschool case in the 1980s and 1990s. The judges sabotaged his case.

He was introduced to me by a mutual friend in 2003, by somebody we both trusted. In the following eight years we met many times. He clearly verbalized to me the following: He has retained his old FBI contacts who worked with him to clean up child molestation cases earlier and used them while doing his investigations after retirement. He had quality evidence to show that auction style sales of children were taking place in America where the kids were drugged and shipped and were placed on auction blocks for cash sales.

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intentional living's avatar
intentional living
1h

These things... parasites... anagrams hidding the truth of what is or what the nits really think - WAY FAIR = WAYF AIR and everyone knows this one: OMICRON = MORONIC

Done with personal names as well. A way to see it is that the whole parasitc overlay reality (syphoning off of the Natural World/Life) is coded/a production.

Thank you, Agent, for your honest view into it. We (as a species) need to regain our perceptual abilities.

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