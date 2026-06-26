Be sure to check out Hedonism: Brainwashing the Children [Planned Obsolescence Part 3] which was posted today! I dislike posting twice in a day, but this was too important to wait…

[*Everyone should always be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

In February 2026, I published A Closer Look at Wayfair. To believe nothing was going on with Wayfair (and Amazon as well as Etsy), you have to refuse to look at evidence and rely completely on what the media broadcasted, because once you begin examining the evidence, you must conclude there was something going on. What specifically that something was can be debated, but there absolutely was something occurring.

In that piece, as well as the entire Pizzagate series, I showed you proof that there is indeed a child trafficking industry, and this is by no means a new problem. “The Texas House Select Committee on Child Pornography disclosed in the late 1970s that investigators probing leads to organized crime in Houston, Dallas, and other major cities found that ‘slave’ auctions for sixteen- and seventeen-year-old boys were routinely held in Mexico. Some of the boys were featured in brutal snuff or ‘slasher’ movies.” - And that, my friends, is just in Texas, discovered through one investigation predating the internet. In another instance, the United Nations set up a darkroom in their offices to process sexually explicit photos of children, which they themselves took. Those are just two of many examples. For anyone to affirmatively state that the internet is not being used as a tool in child trafficking and marketplace sites would never be utilized hasn’t done their research. Equally, for people to say crime would never be committed out in the open is just foolish. I again refer you to the United Nations scandal, which was taking place right in their offices. There are public businesses that are front organizations for crime, including trafficking. All right out in the open, just like teachers in classrooms and priests in churches. Like the old saying goes, "The best place to hide a secret is right out in the open."

For those of you who didn’t read A Closer Look at Wayfair, the whole thing began when researchers started coming across posts like this on Wayfair, Etsy, and Amazon.

The above advertisement is for one downloadable photo of a young boy eating a slice of pizza for the low cost of 14 thousand dollars. The seller of the supposed photo is “Nice Pizza.” Now you may think this is just an idiot who thought some rich fool would buy a silly photo for that much money, but as researchers from around the world began to dig, they discovered the same types of posts on Etsy UK. In the UK, pizza photos were selling for 24 to 30 thousand pounds.

Being that “pizza” and “cheese pizza” are factually code words for pornographic materials featuring underage individuals, a massive scandal erupted. Of course “fact checkers” like Snopes will tell you there is no evidence of these terms being used for this purpose, but I have shown you that is not true. Posts were obtained from both the dark web and the slang dictionary, which definitively state these are code words, and these posts predate the scandal. (You can learn more about that in my Pizzagate book or series.)

Skipping ahead to this morning: my son brought this breaking news to my attention, and it was too important not to share.

There is a newer company, which is a competitor to eBay. This entity is called Vinted.

Within months of Vinted launching their US and international marketing campaign, people began stumbling across product listings that are eerily similar to the Wayfair / Amazon / Etsy listings. Let me show you some of them.

This first listing shows the lower half of a stuffed animal rabbit and describes it as “Tight, 1 Year, Like New, Cream, Pink, Blue Eye.” The price for this stuffed animal is $6,350.

In another listing, we see a stuffed unicorn. This is described as “newborn, 2 months, blonde, girl, tight.” The unicorn is priced at $2,100.

Like the Etsy / Wayfair / Amazon scandal, these listings are not only in the US. Here is a listing written in Dutch. Although international, it too is for a stuffed animal in which the product photo only shows the crotch and legs of the animal. It is described as “3 years old, female, 91cm, 13kg, tight, small, blonde, blue eyes, obedient girl”.

91 cm is almost 36 inches, and 13 kg is 28 pounds, so clearly these measurements are for something other than the stuffed animal. Here are more screenshots of similar listings.

Here are a series of tweets about this topic.

When someone shared this news on Reddit, they were swiftly attacked. As always, the Reddit mob flocks in to demean, degrade, and call the poster an idiot and conspiracy theorist, but what you may find interesting is that in October 2024, Channel 4 in the United Kingdom aired a documentary examining safety and privacy concerns on Vinted. This included the sexualization of underage users’ images. Yes, I said the sexualization of underage users’ images. To make the issue more bizarre, in 2025, women and girls were being sexually harassed on the platform. One victim reported receiving, quote, “a barrage of abusive messages via Vinted’s messaging system. These messages said things like, “Can I also buy you?” Why on earth would customers be sending this stuff?

Then, just one month ago, three major German media outlets reported that women and girls were being sexually exploited on the platform.

Regarding the strange listings on Vinted, the company first came out and said they investigated the posts but have found no evidence of trafficking. They stated an “independent fact check” came to the same conclusion. Vinted also emphasized that the ages in the listings were not ages of children and were instead ages the toys were appropriate for.

But as Vinted was explaining that these posts are nothing, researchers kept finding more and more of them from all over the world, like this quite strange $30,000 kids wallet listing,

Which featured this creepy photo of two adults intimately posed together.

A 50-inch-tall stuffed dinosaur for $30,000, which was described as “pink” when it is clearly green.

Next, Vinted came out and said that not only could they find no wrongdoing with these listings, but the listings themselves are fake, meaning they were made up to stir up trouble. Interestingly, despite the listings being innocent, Vinted chose to quickly remove them from their site and also banned the accounts entirely.

Signs this could be a hoax:

To be fair to Vinted, they could be right. Maybe it is a hoax? After all, the listings could have been intentionally uploaded, and some may even be Photoshopped. With so many cell phone apps and AI, Photoshop is now accessible to everyone, but we know not all of the listings are fake. People did find real listings, and that set this whole thing into motion. With that in mind, if you look carefully at some of the screenshots, they show the item was, quite literally, just uploaded to Vinted:

How are people finding these listings so fast if they themselves are not posting them? One answer could be that they are in the baby or toy category, have sorted listings by new-to-old, and are constantly refreshing the page.

So what do you guys think? Was it all just a misunderstanding? Was it a diabolical hoax to stir up the truth-seeking community? There are indeed toys, like specific Beanie Babies, that sell for huge amounts of money, so seeing a Beanie Baby priced expensively doesn’t mean there is anything going on, but people don’t list them as “tight.” So is it just a mix-up? Or is it like Vinted said in their Facebook ad, “Vinted isn’t just for clothes, you can sell so much more on there…”

Update: French police are now investigating.

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A Closer Look at Wayfair [Pizzagate Part 7] Agent131711 · Feb 13 Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( Read full story

OPERATION FLICKER: The Time the Government Accidentally Caught... Itself... Agent131711 · Apr 13 ATTN Readers from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website. The content will be sent directly to your email as usual ( Read full story