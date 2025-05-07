Surely if I can find the following information, those who have researched this topic far longer than me are aware of it too. Call it “gatekeeping”, call it ignorance due to lack of knowledge, call it a misunderstanding - whatever it is, once you understand Rockefeller didn’t “invent modern medicine” (he only greatly assisted in monopolizing it and capitalizing on it) and Big Pharma isn’t completely “motivated by money” - once you realize these things are being used to finger-point and obscure the truth, then you can truly see what is really going on and suddenly it all makes sense. What we call “Big Pharma” was built on sorcery, black magic and superstition and the people who established this industry are motivated by evil. The forefathers the media praises as “saving humanity” with their potions were mentally and morally corrupted individuals - the evilest of evil, the true terrorists. But it wasn’t just the “forefathers”, it was the entire industry…

The Truth Movement will tell you Dr. Edward Jenner created the world's first vaccine, a smallpox vaccine, by absurdly taking “material from a cowpox sore” and inoculating an 8-year-old boy with it. They will then point out how disgusting this was and tell you it didn’t stop the disease, but this is only a minute portion of the full truth. As discussed in the first part of this series, the truth is, Jenner was a horrible Freemason and truly disgusting individual. This “doctor” noticed malnourished, abused horses had cracked hooves that dripped pus. Instead of figuring out what was making these poor animals so grotesquely ill, Jenner claimed the infection to be medicine and sold Parliament on the idea of injecting it into the populous under the guise of lifelong protection from smallpox. For this, Parliament paid him the equivalent of $5,000,000 in today’s currency value. By claiming this injection of putrid pus would forever protect the injected from a disease, Dr. Jenner became the father of the “immune system” without truly realizing what he was laying the foundation for. (Me, after learning this:)

Jenner died in the 1800s. Wretched Louis Pasteur came after Freemason Jenner. Mr. Pasteur was a diabolically evil soul who tortured animals in ways so cruel that only Satan himself could have invented this so-called “science” - nearly all of the horrific things Mr. Pasteur did are avoided by the Truth Movement. They will tell you he experimented on animals but they refuse to discuss the satanic rituals he performed on them - I call them satanic rituals because once you learn what this monster was doing, there is no other way to describe it. The full truth is, both Jenner and Pasteur were on board with demonic torture rituals which were cleverly disguised under the term “vivisection” - a medical-sounding term concealing what it truly is. I covered this in my article Foot Soldiers of Scientism as well as the rest of the series, Big Pharma Black Magic - because that is what it is. And right about now you are thinking I sound nuts, so let me quickly tell you a little about “vivisection” - a practice so well hidden that my friend

, who went to nursing school, never once heard the term…

[Please force yourself to read this. There is no way to defeat our enemy of we refuse to study our enemy and learn what actually drives them] Vivisection is done under the guise of betterment of humanity. Let me give you a quote from a book from the late 1800s titled Anti-Vivisection. “According to the published records of the vivisectors in books, pamphlets, and medical journals, from which mostly we obtain our information, up to October 1894 they have been engaged in baking dogs, cats, rabbits, and other animals and birds in ovens made especially for that purpose with glass sides so all of the agony can be seen by the tormentor as he stands with his book in hand and makes notes of his victims actions and breathing as death approaches.

They have roasted them in both dry and damp heat, sometimes with the heads out so their temperature could be taken as it raises. Vivisectors, according to their own published testimony, have skinned animals alive and wrapped them in different substances covered with oil and varnishes to see how long they could live without natural skin. They dip others in boiling oil and water, and still others they rub with inflammable substances like turpentine and set them on fire.

They starve animals and feed them unnatural substances like pebbles, earth, and the vilest filth. They pour melted lead into their ears, make holes in their stomachs and pour in boiling water, break their bones with blows from heavy mallets and stone bottles, and bruise the flesh so thoroughly the bones can be drawn from it. Dislocate the limbs and confine dogs for months in plaster casts so the joints will heal permanently stiff. Cut holes in the skull and wash out the brains. Put in the brains of another animal or tear them in pieces so that one vivisector said they looked like newly hoed potato fields. Divide the back bones of large animals like horses, mules, and kine with a chisel and destroy the spinal marrow by running wires through it, or lay bare to be stimulated by passing electricity over it, which cause the most indescribable agony.

The nerves are separated from the surrounding flesh by carefully picking it away, and in this state experimented on with electricity, acids, heat, and more. Internal organs are cut out like livers, kidneys, and stomachs, and in the latter case organs of other animals put in, and the one operated upon made to vomit. Vivisectors, according to their own published testimony, freeze animals to death, suffocate them by slow drowning and plastering up the mouth.

They inoculate them in the brain, eyes, ears with dreadful diseases. They inject drugs, poison of snakes, powdered glass, and vile substances under the skin to produce ulcers and abscesses which keep the poor creatures in fearful agony for months before they die. They are also compelled to breathe corrosive gases which make the lungs and all of the air passages a mass of raw flesh.”

As the vivisectors watch the animals in the most terrible agony which they themselves have caused, they have immense feelings of pleasure. Professor Goltz, a famous vivisector, described it as “joyful excitement”. He went on to say “it was marvelous and astonishing to find that a dog that had served for some seven experiments, whose breasts had been cut off, whose hindquarters were completely paralyzed, and whose spinal marrow had been destroyed, was still capable of natural feelings for its young. The mother dog unceasingly licked her living and the dead puppy” [which died on the table due to torture].

Right about now you may be thinking that this vivisection - the word you've never heard of because it's Big Pharmakeia's best kept secret and has been for hundreds of years - you may be thinking that this is not very common and perhaps it was just a few wretched men doing this, but let me give you some statistics so you can understand what Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur, the forefathers of vaccinations, were involved with:

Between 1850 and 1852 there were 26,000 dogs, 25,000 cats and rabbits, and 5,000 horses, asses, and cattle vivisected in Vienna alone - those are reported figures.

Vivisector Victor Horsley of London reported the use of 384 cats and 364 monkeys

“Paul Burt performed his most awful experiments on 585 animals”

Another vivisector, Fontana, had 4,000 animals bitten by poisonous snakes

A vivisector named Ophelia poisoned 6,000 dogs.

Another experimenter, Schiff, vivisected 14,000 animals for one experiment and altogether 70,000 in two years work in Florence, Italy.

Another sacrificed 4,000 dogs to prove a single theory and 4,000 more to then disprove the theory . Others repeated his experiments.

Even Charles Darwin was pro-vivisection. He is reported to have been “impressed” that a living dog, who is currently being sliced up by it’s own master, will lick his master’s hand as he cuts the life from the animal. In fact, when Darwin was attacked in the presses for supporting the horrific practice, he stated he is a supporter of animal rights but justified vivisection by praising Pasteur’s work with “germs” through vivisection.

Louis Pasteur used 99 dogs in addition to monkeys and other creatures for a single “vaccine”; drilling holes in skulls and injecting poison. His fraudulent milk “ Pasteur ization” “experiments” involved wickedly injecting poison into animal’s testes.

Freemason Dr. Edward Jenner’s vivisection experiments are credited for his “life saving vaccines”. Those vaccines are the “horse grease” and baby-cow-brutality-derived pus.

This is a very small sample of what was taking place behind closed doors to build what we now call “Big Pharma” - none of which involves money as a motivator, but they are happy to accept the money and want the money to continue their evil ways. These horrific “experiments” and “cures” didn’t start in the 1800s. They can be traced all the way back to the beginning of the medicine industry, the 1400s-1600s; Alchemists, Kabbalists and Satanists. It has always been this way; poisons and torture. Once you learn this, it should be of no shock that modern-day infants are injected with heavy metals, mercury, other poisons, and animal-torture-derived materials.

PHARMAKEIA'S LIES

You see, before the early 1900s, this practice, vivisection, wasn't a secret. It was regularly in the newspapers, books and other publications. The Pharmacopeia (the official medical book of the world) boasted about these demonic “experiments” and even promoted burning nests of birds live, eating dead humans and even shared details of wicked “experiments” so they could be repeated by other vivisectors. As you can imagine, the public hated what the medical-science industry was doing. Activist groups regularly protested. Even The Royal Society launched a massive, public campaign against the senseless animal torture and they tried their best to have laws changed because even they knew this was wrong.

Forced to respond, the medical-science industry explained it all away by pointing to medical-science “achievements” and claimed those feats never would have occurred without vivisection, however, careful review of every feat they claim was due to the horrid practice proves otherwise - this analysis shows all of these claims are fraudulent.

For example, the satanic “studies” in which live animals were baked to death in ovens were said to have been how medical-science learned about human fevers, yet the temperatures of the coal powered ovens were of no reasonable comparison to a human fever which rarely exceeds a little over 100 degrees F (which is only a handful of degrees higher than normal body temp, 98.6F). No human has ever caught fire nor been reduced to ash from a fever. Equally, sewing kangaroo tendons into cats is not the same as studying human-to-human organ donation, pumping cement into the arteries of animals is not remotely close to studying an artery clog in humans due to calcium or fat, and drilling a hole in a live creature’s skull and injecting it with rancid blood from a deceased animal bears no resemblance to a human falling ill from so-called “germs” from nature. These experiments, if you could call them that, served no purpose other than to fulfil the need for bloodlust and desire to watch a creature cry in pain and beg for mercy - and Rockefeller is not without blame. Not only was the Rockefeller Foundation involved in these “studies”, but the Foundation took it a step further and funded pedophile studies in which children were intentionally molested to prove they enjoyed it - but those studies were many years down the road. In fact, Rockefeller opened a breeding farm to produce animals strictly for vivisection. All of these people are the most evil amongst us, and again, money is not the motivating factor, money is just a bonus.

Regarding the experimentation, there is the issue that these animals - cats, dogs, horses, cows, birds, shrews, bats - none of these bear any resemblance to a human, therefore using them for experimentation to study humans is illogical. It would be like dissecting a microwave to learn about a pocket watch. Or, more appropriately, throwing a microwave into a furnace to learn about a pocket watch.

Additionally, claims have been made regarding vivisection leading to history-changing medical treatments, such as these:

However, researchers have discovered that, in all of these cases, the treatment was discovered long before the evil animal experimentation took place. Many were discovered hundreds of years prior and well documented in medical-science literature, making the cruel experimentation completely unnecessary.

In other cases, when researchers looked into the vivisection experiments which were claimed to have provided a gift to humanity which could not have been discovered otherwise, investigators learned that the experiments performed were not only horrific, but they offered absolutely no advancement in medical knowledge. To give you one example, dogs were stabbed through their skulls, into their brains and repeatedly stabbed until they suffered paralysis on one side of their body. Once paralyzed, the animals were stabbed on the opposite side of the skull until fully paralyzed. Out of these ghastly studies came nothing other than horror toward innocent creatures because it had been known, for over a thousand years, that a blow to the head can cause one to be paralyzed and a knife to the head does the same.

In order for the demonic medical-science-sorcery industry to thrive, new generations of wicked scientists and medicine men needed to be created, but how?

COMING NEXT: SECRET VIVISECTION IN SCHOOLS - Traumatizing Children & Decaying Society

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF