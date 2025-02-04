In Part 1 of this series, Foot Soldiers of Scientism, we looked at the horrific practices of beloved “father of germ theory”, Louis Pasteur. His tactics included diabolical animal torture; rituals so evil they are unimaginable to most, yet this is what we called “medicine”. In Part 2 we examined sorcery, black magic and blood rituals. Throughout history, occult groups believed ghastly torture and sacrifices of humans and animals were required to please their gods. These same practices were needed to create spells and it was believed the more painful the torture, the more powerful the spell. Blood, feces and urine were important to all occult religions which practiced spellcasting.

Out of wicked practices, the Pharmacopeia was born - the bible of the medicine men. This bible outlined the vile rituals scientists should partake in under the guise of scientific study and must prescribe as cures - these medical cures and scientific experiments were the exact same rituals as performed by sorcerers and witches of occult religions.

You and I are led to believe as time progressed people became less barbaric, however the opposite is true in the field of medical-science. As hard as it is to wrap our minds around, as the years passed, the torturous practices became worse and out of these evil experiments “vaccinations” came to be; vaccinations which they claim could only be created through unfathomable ritualistic abuse of creatures.

Per their bibles, alive and often awake animals had their skulls drilled into so poisons and debris could be injected into their brains. Spinal cords and brains were sliced out so the brain fluid could be extracted then forced by needle into another living creature. Animals were burnt alive in ways that would allow scientists to watch their facial expressions as their little bodies were consumed by fire. Glass balls containing poison were stitched under skin so when they shattered the poison leaked into their tissues. This is a small sample of the “experiments” performed as “research”.

Most vaccines required animal pus to be obtained through brutal mutilation. Once the animal has been tortured, pus from its dozens-to-100 man-inflicted wounds would be harvested, mixed with chemicals and loaded into injectors to be pumped into the arms of humans. The other vaccines were made from blood which was obtained from an animal made ill from being repeatedly injected with pus, feces, blood and chemicals. The blood was typically harvested through horrific bloodletting. As any sane person can see, these bodily fluids from dying animals had no possible way to help humans despite being called “vaccinations”. As animal activists from the Royal Society pointed out 136 years ago, these horrific experiments and studies had been taking place for hundreds of years, yet no cure has ever been found because there is no cure to find in senseless torture. It was all a trick; an evil trick by the alchemists, the sorcerers, the witches, and the magicians who provide what we now call medicine.

By the late 1800s, animal cruelty had become so out of control that members of the public formed organizations to fight to have Bills passed which would put an end to the rituals, but to no avail. The result of their relentless efforts were:

The medical-science industry tried its best to scrub their terror from books which the public could access

The industry targeted schools as being the platform they needed to install their practices in to ensure they carried on to future generations of doctors and scientists

They moved their rituals behind closed doors of “bonified” universities, hospitals and laboratories

They stopped bragging about the diabolical activities in the media

Anyone who tried to raise awareness against the filth in the “medicines” or the terrifying activities that went into obtaining the filth was labeled a misguided kook and a danger to society

And most importantly, they renamed their experiments, spells and potions. The new names were scientific gibberish to mislead the public.

The combination of these tactics worked. By the time I was born in the 1980s, the general public knew of animal testing but thought this was limited to making sure medicine was safe and cruelly putting chemicals in the eyes of rabbits - we had no idea what was really going on behind those closed doors.

Now let’s take a look at modern medicine which involves the same magic and rituals as prescribed to in the medical bibles of the 1800s, which were the same rituals as prescribed to in the 1600s, which were the same f*cking rituals as performed in ancient times by the occult to appease assorted gods and cast spells…

LOCATING THE DISEASE

Before the modern day scientists and chemists (or sorcerers and alchemists, take your pick) can make vaccines to save us, they first must identify a “disease”. Since there is no way for science to simply find a “virus” in blood or saliva, our tax dollars fund unbelievable animal cruelty which is required to produce symptoms which they will then claim to be the disease which they will then claim was caused by a pathogen. It is so insane that it is difficult to understand how insane it truly is. Let me give you a few examples of how science researches “disease”:

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) spent 40 years performing absolutely heinous experiments on cats and dogs. These studies involved injecting dogs with poison then euthanizing them, chopping them into little bits and feeding the bits to cats. They then killed the cats, liquefied their bodies in a blender, put the liquefied cat into a syringe and injected it into the brains of mice. They claimed to be researching “foodborne illness”. These studies were only recently stopped when the incredible animal activist group White Coat Waste got involved and exposed the whole thing. If I recall correctly these experiments cost taxpayers over $20 million.

In the next instance, the Department of Veterans Affairs, which claims to be an entity helping military veterans, was drilling holes in cat’s skulls, shoving “artificial stool” into their anuses and attaching electric shock devices to their bladders.

In 2023 , the University of Southern California was part of a $1.9 million dollar grant from the NIH which involved drilling holes into the brains of mice then injecting their tiny brains with “ viruses” (filth obtained from animal torture combined with chemicals). Once the virus was successfully in the mouse, it was killed then dissected. These demons are so evil they need the animal to be awake for this wickedness. If the animals are fortunate they will have their little noses covered with chloroform (or similar) to put them into a daze, but after the “surgery” they must awaken. The excruciating pain they suffer and symptom they develop (fever, rash, lethargy, etc) is then blamed on infection from the virus.

In Science’s quest to “stop Covid” they ongoingly torture bats with “experimental infection studies” (more of the same rituals) and they have gotten over $60 million in our hard-earned money to do this.

In fact, they enjoy abusing bats so much that $13 million in tax dollars recently funded a new Colorado bat lab which features a breeding colony so they can have an unlimited supply. This facility is scheduled to be completed this year (2025). - I cannot express how much I hate these people.

The “SARS-CoV-2 in fruit bats, ferrets, pigs, and chickens” experimental transmission study involved “infecting” and slaughtering dozens of animals including healthy fruit bats, ferrets, pigs and 17 chickens - and this is just one “study”. The animals have to be murdered so science can chop them up, play with their organs, and use their laboratory machines and chemicals to determine if the animal was sick or not. Yes, they need to kill it and cut it to bits to determine if it was sick or not! This is because they are still hacking up the animals and looking for “lacerations” on their organs, just like Louis Pasteur did back in the early 1900s. Science claims these lacerations are caused by “the virus”. Thousands upon thousands of animals have been tortured and slaughtered to “study Covid virus”.

The University of California Irvine partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology to help with a $4.3 million dollar grant from the NIH in which rodents had holes drilled into their skulls to allow for “herpes virus” to be injected into their brains.

Science took spinal cord from deceased infants, pulverized it, mixed it with chemicals and injected it into lab animals. When the animals became paralyzed, science claimed it was due to contracting “polio virus”.

Do you remember Fauci’s beagle torture experiments? Did you know the same company performing the sickening dog experiments has raked in over $97 million in new taxpayer funds for cruel animal testing since its beagle abuses were first uncovered? OVER $97 MILLION IN OUR MONEY JUST FOR THIS ONE COMPANY!

Over $10 million in tax dollars has been spent on brutalizing animals with ”invasive surgeries and hormone therapies to mimic gender transitions in painful and deadly experiments”.

They washed dishes then took the dirty dishwater, injected it into guinea pigs and called the symptoms the little animals suffered “Tuberculosis”.

The University of Illinois was part of a $1.6 million dollar NIH grant to study social behavior of silver foxes on experimental fur farms . All of the foxes were slaughtered and their brains were dissected. Yep, they studied “ social behavior ” by murdering them and chopping them to pieces.

Science swept dust off the floor and injected it into the skulls, spines and veins of monkeys. When they became paralyzed it was labeled transmission of Polio virus ( these bogus “transmission studies” in which they inject filth into animals are how they prove contagion. Science claims injecting something into a being is no different than it becoming infected from contact with a sick being. Like I said, it is so insane it is hard to fully understand how insane it really is)

Monkeys spinal cords were cut out to be used to develop an “infantile paralysis vaccine”, and of course the professor worked out of a university:

40 monkeys were injected in their brains with with blood from human children that had been mixed with “paralysis germs”. If the monkey did not become paralyzed it meant it did not “contract the disease”. If the monkey did become paralyzed it meant the child whose blood was injected into the monkeys brain needed to get a vaccination to be safe.

“Researchers” Williams and Flournoy, in the name of science, “Inoculated with vaccine virus the corneas of rabbits which were removed after 24 hours and placed into tubes of ascitic broth ”. The broth was then loaded into a syringe and injected into the skin of live rabbits which “gave a typical eruption ” while some developed “ typical ulcers”.

Frogs are fastened to a “frog board” using a piece of cord with a noose at the end which is slipped over each elbow and ankle. Wires of galvanic batteries are placed in the edges of the board. You can guess what happens next. Rabbits and other animals have boards designed especially for them.

It is all morbid cruelty with no legitimate purpose, repeated over and over and over again, for hundreds of years; rituals. Those are just a couple examples. This evil torture is not due to a few rotten apples, it is the norm because this is science, this is virology, this is the pharmaceutical industry this is what they do when they claim to be hunting “the cure”. Just from that small list, roughly $208 million was spent on unfathomable rituals. There are currently 10 million citizens in my home state of Michigan. We could have chosen not to harm these innocent creatures and instead given every single citizen almost $30 and told them to spend it locally to stimulate the economy.

It is not just universities and laboratories performing these rituals on animals, it is also hospitals. HOSPITALS! The same places that were isolating and cruelly executing humans through starvation, dehydration and poison treatments during “Covid” - and all of the hospitals were directed to perform the identical human torture rituals because the rituals are coming from the top down. Want to know where the head of the snake is? Here you go:

These animals, which will be tortured to death, are obtained through “animal dealers” as well as pounds and shelters. Pounds are typically tax-funded facilities that take in stray, lost, or abandoned animals while shelters are usually privately owned charities ran by animal welfare organizations.

In the case of the USDAs 40+ years worth of experiments, we were paying for government employees to fly to China so they could hand-select the animals they will torture. Imagine that task - picking out which animals you will chop up, liquify and inject into the brains of little mice… have I mentioned I despise these people?

All of that horror is what goes into finding diseases and so-called pathogens, but that is just the first phase of the rituals.

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

Now that the symptoms of the disease have been reproduced in a creature, it is time to develop the vaccine. Up until the late 1980s, vaccines had all been developed from animal tissue, pus, blood and chemicals. In 1987 the World Health Organization (head of the snake) issued guidance for a new process which would use “immortalized cell lines” for vaccine manufacturing. Despite what the WHO recommended, as of 2005, vaccines were still being produced using animal torture rituals to obtain tissue and bodily fluids then the rest of the process would involve eggs - this method dates back to the 1930s. The process works by brutally torturing live chicken embryos inside of their eggs. This is a chicken embryo at 12 days old, the age they patiently wait for:

They begin by opening the large end of the egg for easy access to the little guy. While it is awake, they use a scalpel to “sacrifice” its skin (they use the word “sacrifice”) . It is then pumped full of filth which science calls “the vaccine” (obtained through animal torture). They use wax to seal the egg shut and wait a few days then crack it open again, remove the baby chicken, kill it, scrape out the fluids and call this the “anti-virus”. This will then be used to manufacture vaccines to inject into humans.

Here is how the media magicians explain it to trick the public, “Some vaccines may contain very small amounts of food protein or they may have been grown on a media that contained a food.”. Here is a fraudulent video showing the process on a “freshly fertilized egg”, not the 12 day old egg they actually use.

Factually, by the 10th day of development the embryo is already formed and the beak is hardening but the video cannot show us the truth.

In 2005 and 2006 the US government gave $1 billion (BILLION!) in tax dollars to the medicine men to follow the WHOs guidance and begin making vaccines using cell lines. Why would the WHO want this? Answer: Because, according to the Health Organization, these cells can be frozen and easily transported all over the world. By using this new process, the WHO process, new vaccines can be made anywhere, in record time. This means if there was a pandemic that required vaccinations for the entire world, the medicine men would be able to quickly crank them out…

THE WHO PROCESS

To make a vaccine using the WHO process they grow bacteria without an egg. In order to grow the bacteria they need a “cell culture” containing what they claim to be the virus and they need to feed the culture. The cells for the culture are obtained in the same horrific ways of old; vivisection, which means “cutting up the alive”. They must cut up the living to steal tissues and organs for “cells”. The kidneys of monkeys are often required. To trick the public they call these “Vero Cells” because that sounds a hell of a lot nicer that “African Green Monkey kidneys”.

Here’s how science obtains monkey kidney cells which is the same process for removing “cells” from all tissues used to make cell cultures for vaccine development:

All of these “cell lines” are based on cruelty and have been named using codes; letters and numbers to make it sound “scientific”. This prevents the public from understanding what it is. Who in the general populous knows what “CRFK” is? I sure didn’t. It is vivisecting for the kidneys of a cat.

Or what about “BFK” which requires the kidneys of a one-day old hamster?

Or do you wanna use “IB-RS-2”, the kidneys of a pig?

MDCK is the kidneys of a Cocker Spaniel:

Salmon, fruit bats, bats - we need all of their kidneys for our “medicine”!

I couldn’t help but wonder, what’s the deal with them being obsessed with kidneys? It took an hour to find the answer but I was able to locate it in a document called The Use of the Kidneys in Secular and Ritual Practices According to Ancient Greek and Byzantine texts. Long story short, the ancient Romans, Jews and other religions believed kidneys needed to be sacrificed to their gods. The kidneys had to be completely removed from the creature, exactly as we see modern science. Offering kidneys to the gods was believed to secure blessings, good fortune and protection. Witchcraft, sorcery and occult magic also require organs including kidneys.

There are hundreds, if not thousands of these “cell lines” and all involve some morbid tortuous activity hidden behind a code name. EBX means Merck torturing living chicken embryos while RAW 264.7 comes from injecting male mice with filth to create a tumor.

Look at this catalog of “animal cell cultures”:

This is another one of the magicians tricks, sleight of hand, per se; when they tell us they “isolated” a virus from “cells”, what they mean is they performed the WHO procedure. For example, here is SARS-CoV-2 “isolation” from “VeroE6” (Monkey Kidneys):

A “virus” was never actually found anywhere. A PCR test determined the being was sick then a culture was created based on the assumption the PCR test was accurate. It was then assumed that the culture contained the virus because the PCR test said infection was present.

Animals aren’t the only ones being used for “medicine” creation and “studies”. Many of these so-called cell lines come from humans. HEK 293 and TK-10 are from human kidneys. ERC.6 is derived from human retinas. WI-38 was taken from the lungs of an aborted female baby:

And MRC-5 from the lungs of an aborted male baby:

Most people, when they hear the cells came from aborted fetuses, assume after the baby passed away the tissue was harvested and being that the baby was going to be aborted anyway, we might as well put ‘em to good use, but this is sadly not at all the case. In Abortion, the Human Fetal Cell Industry & Vaccines we learn over 100 babies were intentionally aborted for no other purpose than vaccine development - this is in addition to other abortions. To make it worse, the flesh is harvested from the living; vivisection! The reason the baby is not first killed prior to being dissected is because they need a beating heart, living tissue and living organs for their demonic studies and medicines. And let’s not forget what we discussed in Part 2 of this series; the ancient practice of sacrificing children to Baal which were usually first borns. Which number of child is typically aborted? The first. Let me quote from a recent document regarding identification of deceased victims of human sacrifices for occult purposes:

“If the missing person is found murdered, the possible motive for the murder can be identified by looking at the body and internal organs of the victim. If the victim's body is torn apart and his organs such as the liver, spleen, kidneys or body are severely damaged or loss, the victim is likely to become an object in demon worship. KidsRights Report (2014) stated that sacrifice requires blood and certain body parts including organs, limbs, genitals, eyes, teeth, fingers, the tongue or the heart. The process of removing these body parts often happens while the victim is still alive.”

And, before I forget to mention this, these same “cell lines” are being used in food:

Now that the cells have been obtained, the next step is growing the cell culture which almost always requires “FBS”. Stealthily named “FBS” actually means Fetal Bovine Serum. Here’s how FBS is manufactured, please watch this 52-second video (it’s a cartoon animation because it would be too hard to watch otherwise).

Another type of serum is “horse serum” and there is “fetal horse serum” (FHS). Fetal Horse Serum is made similar to FBS, but in the case of baby horse, after it is ripped from their mothers womb, it is stabbed in the heart with a needle and blood is withdrawn.

I guarantee there are more ingredients and brutalities that go into this horrific modern-day process but this is not an easy topic to research because everything is so hidden and I am only one person trying to piece this all together and do so on a time clock so I can get articles written and published to raise awareness.

Once combined, a cell culture can be grown. Here’s what they “harvest” when this part of the ritual is complete:

So, in order to make a cell culture to make a vaccine to save us, at a minimum, something needs to be tortured while alive to obtain its tissue and/or organs, we often steal kidneys from a monkey, murder a pregnant cow, rip out her fetus then ritualistically drain its blood. Those things will then be ran through assorted machines and poisoned with ingredients like Aluminum, Formaldehyde, Polysorbate 80, Thimerosal, 2-Phenoxyethanol and more, then, when the potion is complete, it will be injected into us to stop us from becoming sick … the magicians magic trick… sorcery…

I think (I hope) we can all agree this torture is not only diabolical; levels of evil which are hard to believe, but the products of this wickedness cannot possibly provide any benefit to humans, so that leads us to ask, who are the people behind this modern-day industry of cruelty rituals? Let’s take a look…

Because this article ended up being way too long, I’m pushing the final chapter to the next article because I really need you to have time to read it. When you finish reading this series there will be no doubt left in your mind; this industry is sorcery that is occult magic and occult religious practices. In the final installment I will show you that they have been telling us what they are doing all along. It sounds crazy until you look at the evidence…

COMING NEXT: Exposing Evil: The Medicine Men - The Final Chapter

