Now that a method had been found to mass produce pus = baby cows were tortured and mutilated so their stomach scabs could be ripped open and pus could be cruelly scraped out then injected into humans (alternatively, pus could be scraped from the hooves of malnourished and abused horses, per Freemason Dr. Edward Jenner), the mass smallpox vaccination campaign was moving full steam ahead in the US. Simultaneously, the Diphtheria “anti-toxin” was being created from evil horse torture resulting in poison mixed with horse blood being stabbed into the arms of adults and children alike. Despite the inoculations, which were promised to save society, people were falling ill like never before and nobody knew why. To save the public from themselves, the government took action…

Would you rather listen to this 3-minute article instead of read? Here you go:

1× 0:00 -3:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

In America, the media was running a fear campaign and targeting children as those who needed the vaccine most. American presses claimed England proved the efficacy of the so-called vaccine (cow-torture-pus). The newspapers informed citizens that unvaccinated people accounted for 35% of deaths and promoted the public proudly getting “vaccine scars”; the more scars you displayed on your arm, the more protected you were and the better of a citizen you were…

In the United States, the media horror campaign worked, as people who previously did not want the vaccine now wanted it so they could survive the pandemic (or so the paper said).

STOP THE SPREAD, BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY

Higher vaccination rates propelled disease. As we learned previously, injecting filth (animal pus and horse blood) into the bloodstream of humans was causing pustules and blisters which were then called smallpox, chickenpox and syphilis.

As cases grew, states began issuing quarantine orders and locking down their cities. All places where the disease was thought to exist were made off-limits to the citizens; schools were closed, public gatherings, including church, were disallowed.

Makeshift “quarantine hospitals” were used to confine those decided to be unsafe. To ensure safety of the public, the papers printed names and addresses of people deemed to be infected as well as the status of their disease.

Infected people were arrested and hauled off to quarantines on ships or dragged to camps which were heavily guarded to prevent escapees, but some managed to escape anyway.

Pregnant women were forced to give birth at the camps or in quarantine because they were too dangerous to be in society.

“Sanitary patrolmen” monitored the public and had the power to order detainments or lift quarantines.

Doctors were allowed to freely travel, visiting the sick as well as the healthy without being remanded to confinement but citizens could be detained based on as little as suspicion of being in close proximity to someone deemed infected with smallpox. One doctor inquired to the Vaccination Bureau, “Why then quarantine people who were in these different houses when the cases were discovered? Are these people any more liable to spread contagion than a medical man who has gone house to house, seen and been in the room and at the very bedside of several of these smallpox patients?”. The response provided by the Bureau was that the doctor “wears a long overcoat, buttoned high at the neck and reaching to the ground, and who takes every precaution known to medical science to prevent spreading the disease himself”.

As the lockdowns, arrests and newspaper doxing continued, the government offered a solution… just get vaccinated with the cow-torture-derived pus-and-toxic-chemicals-jab and this will all go away; only you can make the lockdowns end, the quarantine ships shut down, the sanitation patrolmen stop hassling your family, and your life will be restored to normal… just get jabbed…

… it’s FUN…

Please support my work! I try my best to bring you content you haven’t seen. I do all of my own research and it takes a lot of time (and often costs money to access the materials, hence the reason I am able to share content others don’t). Your donations go a long way in my fight for truth.

Keep Me Writing! Buy Me a Coffee

Or Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

The Great Poisoning & the Virus Scapegoat🥦☠️Crazy Untold History of the Food Supply Agent131711 · December 3, 2024 I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everyone who reads this article has come to the realization that viruses aren’t real but when those who believe in viruses want us to explain how mass groups of people get sick at the same time, our side falls short of clear, concise explanations. I often hear us say mass illnesses were due to “unsanitary livin… Read full story

SUPPRESSED TRUTH: Milk Pasteurization is BASED ON FRAUD (Part 2) Agent131711 · Jan 23 In Part 1 of this series we discussed how in the late 1800s and early 1900s livestock began being fed factory waste as a cheap alternative to real food. When the animals became sick the Tuberculosis “germ” was blamed. Entire farms were falling ill which was claimed to be because Tuberculosis was highly contagious, but reality was Read full story