Roman S Shapoval
6h

Influenza gets its name from being the"influence of the stars" aka electromagnetic energy - so makes sense that 1889 was a tipping point, as this is when the Age of Electricity began with AC power and the light bulb:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/why-influenza-is-an-electrical-illness

/\/€u Th@/_/ght
4h

The roots of the 2020+ playbook. Wonder what all those animal killings from 2021+ was all about, and what are they preparing for us next. The correlation is ironic. Now they’re hyping measles, again; how does that relate to the animal killings today.

Their playbooks are always the same.

