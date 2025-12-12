Agent131711’s Substack

Miss Parker
10hEdited

Why the fakery?

They don't want the masses to experience real reality, only their contrived and symbol-laden "reality" of rites, rituals, and hoaxes to make people gullible and more controllable. This is also how they believe they're lessening the karmic consequences of genociding most of humanity that has proved unworthy in its cupidity and stupidity.

The coporate-government "space" industry is highly profitable and is also allocated huge monies.

The "space" industry's wealth has been dedicated to exploring and building colonies in inner space, both underderground and in our heads. It thrives on the perverse irony of having led people to believe in outer space exploration.

The massive underground tunnels and cities have been augmented from previous civilizations and further built-up to serve a break-away, post-singularity and transhuman civilization of our self-appointed el-ites, their minions, robots, and slaves, for this mid-century's expected cataclysms. The underground world-wide network is already occupied. It's an underworld.

The luciferians, satanists, and bloody creeps are intent on saving the worst of the worst of former humanity.

Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
11h

Good one. What amazes me is how massive the budgets are and how crappy the fakery.

I still think this is something more than fakery...it's a test:

https://scitechdaily.com/images/Intuitive-Machines-Nova-C-Lunar-Lander-View-of-Earth-scaled.jpg

Here we have a massively enlarged Australia plus ocean taking up half the globe, no other land masses, not even Tassie. It's published in a scientific journal, likely to be seen largely by the tech-educated. Yes, it is pure idiocy. But think how easy it would have been to show a conventional view, with Asia, NZ, New Guinea etc. So why make such an obvious mess?

We're being tested, people. This isn't an error. It's a probe.

