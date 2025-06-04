Writing this series meant I had to take a look at my life, specifically my grandmother (mom’s side of the family), who was institutionalized for being a dangerous schizophrenic. I believed this to be true until relatively recently when I began having questions. My mother refuses to discuss her mom, chalking it up to “mental illness” and ending the topic there. Although I can’t get answers from my mother, I can tell you what I remember about my grandma and share shocking discoveries I made while researching for this series…

I come from a family which my sister coined a “smile and nod” family. It’s a family in which we only discussed positive things and anything negative was hushed, buried away and never spoken of, even when the thing was painfully obvious and should have been brought out in the open. There was always an elephant in the room that we all had to pretend wasn’t there, perhaps your family was like this too.

Off-limits topics included pedophiles in our church, asking questions about our religion, emotions like depression or anger, being in physical pain, anything to do with sex, physical abuse, emotional abuse, questioning a teacher at school and more - it was quite a lengthy list - essentially, anything that wasn’t butterflies and rainbows wasn’t allowed to be spoken of. One of the many elephants in the room was my “mentally ill” grandmother - a topic which was expressly forbidden. Why? I don’t know, but I never thought much of it… until now…

