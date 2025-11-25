Agent131711’s Substack

Agent131711’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffery Jefderson's avatar
Jeffery Jefderson
4h

The power companies are harnessing free atmospheric energy. The power lines are collecting the atmospheric energy, the sun stations are large earth batteries. The transformers are large capcitors to convert to usable power. Thanks for the work ypu are doing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3h

It is indeed a conundrum why the income tax is not properly legalized, but only until the full picture is checked out.

Examining the problem further, the average American unknowingly breaks the "law" about three times a day, which turns everyone into a potential felon. All the data collected about everyone can also be used towards building cases against anyone, anytime.

Governments have always treated their subjects as assets; after all, already the Romans used the census to measure up tax revenues.

In the US, "laws" are irrelevant, because those in power do whatever they want to to their human assets. Even the prison industry shows the point.

The human assets have no recourse:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/if-people-knew-whats-being-done-to

What are lawsuits good for?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-are-lawsuits-good-for

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Agent131711
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture