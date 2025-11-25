Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go, but you absolutely must read Part 1 first in order for this to make sense because I am not going to invest time in recapping it. When you finish Part 1 you will be directed back here. Click here to go to Part 1.

Disclaimer: this article is not legal advice, tax advice, or any other kind of advice or guidance. It is for research and informational purposes only. Always consult a professional.

I asked the accountant who prepares the annual income taxes for my family why it is that the definition of income is corporate gains (profits derived from the sale of goods above cost), yet every year he lists every penny of my wages derived from my labor as income.

His response was, “Because that is how it is done. Trust me, I have 30 years of experience, I know this industry inside and out.” I wanted to reply, “We’ll I’ve spent a weekend researching this and I believe you’re wrong,” but out of respect, I replied, “Ok.” I began to realize just how our school teachers have been taught to teach our children erroneous history, and just how our medical industry sells poisons as cures that don’t actually cure because poison cannot cure, the tax industry is every bit as brainwashed and even the suggestion that there could be no law requiring us to pay income tax is immediately laughed off as just another crazy conspiracy theory.

WHERE IS THE LAW?

The We the People Foundation had been asking the IRS for decades to provide “the underlying legal foundation upon which they administer and enforce the personal income tax laws”. This ultimately went all the way up the chain to Bill Clinton’s administration. A meeting was held in the white house with Joe Bannister and Jason Furman, Clinton’s Economic Advisor, at which time he agreed to look at what was submitted. Not long after, his response was, “We have decided that the issue of the legality of the income tax is not a high priority for the White House.”

The IRS then agreed to a public symposium in which questions on the legality of taxation of labor could be publicly addressed… they canceled at the last minute.

BUT INCOME TAX FUNDS THE SERVICES WE NEED!

Mark Everson, IRS Commissioner, stated he has been paying his taxes ever since he had his first job and that it’s a “fundamental construct of our nation that those of us who expect and demand services from our government… we must pay for those services,” therefore, there is an obligation to contribute. Ok, great! I like services, and I do believe people should pay their fair share for services they use. So how about we play a little game of “trust but verify” by looking at how our services are funded:

PROPERTY TAXES are primarily used to support local services such as public schools, police and fire departments, road maintenance, libraries, and sanitation services. (check all of those off the list)

SALES TAX funds a variety of public services, including education, healthcare, transportation, public safety, and infrastructure projects. (add a whole bunch of checks.)

SCHOOL TAXES are paid by everyone, even people without children. We are told the school tax funds are primarily used to finance public education, covering expenses such as teacher salaries, school facilities, educational materials, and student services. (check, check, check.)

ROAD TAXES are funded through taxes on motor fuel, such as gasoline and diesel taxes, as well as vehicle registration fees and tolls.

LICENSE PLATE TAXES fund state transportation projects, including road maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

CAR REGISTRATION TAX funds various state and local services, including road maintenance, public transportation, and infrastructure improvements. (Sure are a lot of roads and a whole lot of money going toward them.)

I figured I’d throw this one in here: Utility companies are funded through banks and investors, then they rape us on services (seriously, look at your electric bill). The astronomical rates we pay are set by our so-called “elected officials”. Point being, the utility companies don’t need taxes, but sometimes our governments choose to hand them money. This is a huge, rigged monopoly game.

BUSINESS INCOME TAX, meaning the legal tax on profits derived from the sale of goods over cost, is what funds the government. Again, this tax on profits is 100% legal. If you own a business, you owe taxes on the profits (gains) you generate. This includes stock market gains or gains from other financial investments.

As you can see, there is nothing on our list that requires the sample server at Costco to pony up 20% of her weekly paycheck to fund. This is why the Grace Commission, officially known as the Private Sector Survey on Cost Control (established by President Ronald Reagan in 1982 to identify waste and inefficiency in the US federal government) produced a shocking report. When referring to income tax collected from every working individual in the United States, they stated, “100% of what is collected is absorbed solely by interest on the federal debt; all individual income tax revenues are gone before one nickel is spent on the services taxpayers expect from government”. Folks, 100% of what we give the government out of our paychecks is being handed to the banks as interest payments - that means all of our taxes become the bank’s profit. People don’t understand how the Rothschilds, the Morgans, and so on run the world; it’s because the entirety of what we pay is funneled to the banks, and they own the banks. G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island, stated,

“The main purpose of the income tax is not to raise revenue but to redistribute wealth to control society .”

Peter Gibbons, a tax attorney, said, “People have been brainwashed, people have been told you need this income tax system to fund government, which is absolutely ridiculous.” he went on to add, “If that’s true, how did we fund government from 1776 to 1913?” (Remember, 1913 is when the 16th Amendment took effect, which the government now claims gave them the power to tax wages from our labor, but, as the courts have repeatedly ruled, it did not.)

State Representative of Idaho, Phil Hart, said, “You can look through the statutes and look for the law that requires you to pay, and when you do that, you can’t identify a law that requires the average person in America who earns a wage and works in private business to pay a labor tax.”

THE COURT CASE

Let me tell you about a case you have probably never heard of because you were never meant to hear of it: The Government vs Whitney Harrell. You can watch the seven-minute video if you’re reading this article or, if you’re listening to this article as audio, I have transcribed the video for you.

This transcription is testimony from a juror who sat on the case and had to decide the fate of Mr. Harrell, a former police officer. I have added in some comments to make sure people listening can understand what the video is showing.

________________________________________________________

TRANSCRIPTION: “He was being tried for four counts of not filing his income tax. And our question was, well, what is to decide? Either he did or he didn’t. It never occurred to us that he might actually be innocent while at the same time not filing. In the federal government, it is not a felony not to file taxes.

[The government was determined to have this man found guilty as charged.] Finally, [the government] said, okay, if we’re going to get this guy, we’re going to have to bring in the state [meaning, since it isn’t a Federal crime not to file, the only way they could prosecute Harrell was through the State. The State then brought in [IRS agent] Cranor [for a closed-door meeting, at which time they schemed with Cranor on how to ensure Harrell’s guilt. That meeting was video recorded. During the trial against Harrell] they called the IRS agent, Agent Cranor [up to the stand to testify and questioned him about his actions during the meeting.] The last question that the defense asked [Cranor] was, [During the meeting] did you write any of this down? And Agent Cranor looked right at him and right at us, and he said, I never wrote anything down. And yet when we saw the video [of the meeting], there he was writing notes. So I’m thinking, okay, at this point, the judge is supposed to say, Agent Cranor, it is clear that you have committed perjury [but] it wasn’t even noticed! [ When Harrell was called to the stand, the trial] finally came to the climax. Mr. Harrell looked right at the prosecutor, and he said, “I will tell you the same thing I have told over and over again to government officials:

You show me the law that requires me to file a tax return and I’ll be glad to do it…”

[He proceeded to question where exactly the Act is located, what it says regarding his obligation to pay. He demanded to be shown the exact section within the laws that requires these things.]

The prosecutor’s response to Harrell was basically, Surely you are familiar with what you, as a former police officer, had the power to enforce? [Implying that, as a former police officer, Harrell should know that the police are who is responsible for the arrest of tax evaders]. The prosecutor then began attacking Mr. Harrell’s character and slandering him, calling him a “Tax cheat”.

[The juror went on to say] We felt like that there was an overall arrogance and that they were railroading Mr. Harrell and wanting us to participate. Judge Coogan, he looked right at us, and he said, I will instruct the jury according to the law. We were sent to do deliberation.

The judge promised us that he would give us the law, and we looked and we looked and it was not there. We wrote a note to the judge asking for a copy of the law. 10 minutes later, we get a note back: You have everything you need, but there was no law, and he had promised us. At that point, I felt betrayed. I felt like this man promised us the law, and that’s what this whole thing is about, the law.

We request it, and he still denies us the law. And the reason they didn’t do it was why? Because there is no law. Remember, we’re talking about the Illinois state law here, which is a law in Illinois.

[The jury then began reading what had been provided, which was the laws of the state of Illinois, and they noticed the only law stated that anyone required to file a federal income tax return is required to file an Illinois tax return.]

I said, if it is true that he’s not required to file a federal return, then that nullifies the Illinois law. Two jurors kept saying, but he’s going to get by with it. And I said, What is he getting by with but his rights? If there is no law, he’s not breaking a law. He’s just standing on his rights. Are we going to deny him that?

That’s when this one juror sat back and kind of rolled his eyes, and he said, you mean we don’t have to pay taxes? All of a sudden, we realized that this trial was much bigger, and the ramifications of this trial were going to be so broad if it actually got out. I mean, it’s like, it’s like we had just discovered this great government secret.

[The jury then came out to deliver the verdict. The juror described the judge as looking sure they would find Mr. Harrell guilty because the situation would be too complex for them to understand. The juror said] the look on his face when the first not guilty was read. His face just turned white. I mean, it’s like, I don’t believe this. [The judge then became red in the face, livid and got up and left!]

I sat there and I thought, this truly is a victory for the people. And I have never felt more patriotic and I knew that we had done the right thing. I looked at that man, Mr. Harrell, and I thought the system might not work all the time, but this time for that man, it did. (end transcription)

_________________________________________________________________

As you can see, the judges of this country now want those who buck the system to be punished. In this specific case, 11 out of 12 of the jurors were instantly ready to find Harrell guilty for no other reason than they themselves had been brainwashed into believing there was a law requiring taxes to be paid on wages derived from labor. If this one juror had not been on the panel, the innocent man likely would have been sent to prison.

EXTORTION

Extortion is the practice of obtaining benefit (e.g., money, goods, or regular payments) from an individual or group through coercion, usually by threatening them with future psychological or physical harm. According to 22 U.S. Code § 7102, Extortion includes:

Abuse or threatened abuse of law or legal process. This means the use or threatened use of a law or legal process in order to exert pressure on another person to cause that person to take some action or refrain from taking some action.

Coercion: The term “coercion” means threats of serious harm to or physical restraint against any person, any scheme, plan, or pattern intended to cause a person to believe that failure to perform an act would result in serious harm or physical restraint [imprisonment]. Now that this is out of the way, let’s continue on…

THE BIGGEST CARTEL IN THE WORLD

In the early 2000s, the We the People Foundation filed a class action, which was served on the IRS. What happened to that? When the case was heard in court, Judge Emmet Sullivan stated the government does not have to answer people’s questions about the law. The We the People Foundations website is no longer fully operational.

Judge Dawson, a federal judge presiding over a tax case, denied the accused the right to prove to a jury that there was no law requiring Americans to file an income tax return. He stated, “I will not allow the law in my courtroom”. He then told the jury, “You must follow the law as I give it to you.”

As of 2006, people were forbidden from bringing in Supreme Court decisions in tax cases as evidence. Everything I have shown you in this publication has been made off-limits as evidence. This means people must defend themselves without being allowed to show any evidence proving there is no law requiring them to pay income taxes.

Tom Selgas was an outspoken advocate against this illegal taxation scheme. He obtained correspondence directly from Daniel Inouye of the US Senate that said, in black and white, “Based on research… by the Congressional Research Service, there is no provisions which require an individual to pay an income tax.” Selgas was sharing this information and encouraging people to fight the system. Come 2021, the Justice Department announced that Selgas had been sentenced for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Income Tax Evasion.

A IRS agent turned public accountant, Joseph Banister, was a regular speaker at tax protester events and published a book called Investigating the Income Tax. He, too, was arrested, accused of “numerous tax crimes”. Banister was charged with conspiring to defraud the United States of approximately two hundred thousand dollars in income and employment taxes because, as an accountant, he chose to remove employee payroll withholding for one of his clients since there is no law requiring a tax on wages from labor. He additionally refused to file income taxes on the same grounds.

According to Paul Breslan, an IRS Official, “Legal opponents of President Bill Clinton were singled out for tax audits”. Why? Because the IRS and Treasury are wielded like weapons. According to testimony given by Jennifer Long, an IRS agent, the IRS “routinely fabricated evidence against taxpayers…” and agents were encouraged to “stick it to taxpayers”.

The weapons they have to use against those who don’t comply include property liens, seizures, raids, and more. As

pointed out

on this topic, the FBI is now adding people who refuse to comply with the system to their “Watch List”. Yes, you can refuse to pay a tax you don’t actually owe and

end up on the FBI’s Watch List! They can then do anything from wiretap you to hassle you at airports to restrict where you can travel, read your text messages and emails, surveil your purchases and medical records, and more. All of this data will then be used to incarcerate you. What a nightmare. It reminds me of the mafia going to a business owner and offering to provide night security so their windows don’t get busted out. The business owner says, “No thank you. I have never had a problem with vandalism before.” The following evening, their windows are busted out, and the vandalism and harassment continue until they agree to give the mob a cut of their earnings.

TO MAKE MATTERS WORSE

The Fifth Amendment provides the right against self-incrimination. This means the government cannot force us to provide evidence that could be used against us, yet we are extorted into filling out the 1040 tax form and declaring “income” in a way not defined by the Constitution, and if we do not correctly fill out the form, or fill out the form wrong even though we believe we did it per their standards, we can be incarcerated or have other actions taken against us to punish us. We are indeed being forced, by our government, to provide information which can (and will) be used against us if the information is not accurate, per an illegal definition of it. Then, when we are prosecuted, we are again injured by the disallowing of exculpatory evidence (evidence which would clear us of guilt) to be brought into trial. Then, the icing on the cake is that the judges themselves, who are supposed to remain unbiased and follow Constitutional law, want us to be found guilty and sentenced to confinement. I repeat, we are trapped under the rule of the biggest cartel in the world.

SLAVERY

Listen closely: “Article 1 (1) of the 1926 Slavery Convention defines slavery as ‘the status or condition of a person over whom any or all of the powers attaching to the right of ownership are exercised’. This definition signifies that a person is considered a slave when another individual holds absolute control over them, treating them as property or chattel, and depriving them of personal liberty and most rights ordinarily held by free persons. The exercise of these powers includes control over the person’s life, labor, movement, and private affairs, with the intent of exploitation.” We work to obtain money in pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. We are then forced, against our will, to hand the mafia a never-ending portion of our money. If we don’t, our possessions that we have rightfully earned are seized, or we are jailed. It is the definition of slavery. The worst part is, in this case, the government doesn’t even “need” this money. It doesn’t go toward making our cities beautiful and making our water clean. It is all handed to the banks - but it’s way worse than this.

According to Bilderberg, the IRS makes available to the programmers of society “much information” which they can then use to create situations that allow them to maintain control over us. To quote Bilderberg, “This information consists of the enforced delivery of well-organized data contained in federal and state tax forms, collected, assembled, and submitted by slave labor provided by taxpayers and employers.” They go on to say, “Furthermore, the number of such forms submitted to the I.R.S. is a useful indicator of public consent, an important factor in strategic decision making….” They add, “When the government is able to collect tax and seize private property without just compensation, it is an indication that the public is ripe for surrender and is consenting to enslavement and legal encroachment. A good and easily quantified indicator of harvest time is the number of public citizens who pay income tax despite an obvious lack of reciprocal or honest service from the government.” So, they laugh at us for being so gullible that we pay into their wretched system, yet if we resist and don’t pay, they seize our assets and force us to waste our lives behind bars instead of spending time with those we love. The one thing I agree with them on is that this is slavery.

Bilderberg, when discussing the political landscape of America, stated that both lawyers and CPAs (accountants) are [unknowingly] licensed spies and saboteurs. These individuals are overseen by judges, “who shout orders and run the closed union military shop for whatever the market will bear” and “the presidential level of commander-in-chief is shared by the international bankers.”

The people know that they have created this farce and financed it with their own taxes (consent), but they would rather knuckle under than be the hypocrite.

WHAT I CAN’T FIGURE OUT

What leaves me scratching my head is, why didn’t they pass the income tax law to make it legal? The courts have been fully controlled since the American Revolution. Congress was invented by the revolutionaries. Washington DC was built by the Illuminati-Kabbalah folk in the shape of a Baphomet pentagram with the mouth of the Baphomet being the White House. Our money features kabbalistic symbolism. Hell, everything around us is a bunch of Kabbalistic symbolism. They made very clear who owns this nation. So why wouldn’t the court just jam this thing through? Why would judges, until the early 2000s, rule that income tax is for gains and gains alone? Why wouldn’t they say the 16th Amendment gave them the power to tax our labor? I just don’t know. Did they want it this way because they thrive off chaos and deception? (Read The Never Before Told True Story of the Illuminati and Santa, Satan, Saturn, and Baby Jesus: The Uncomfortable Truth About Christmas.) If that was the plan, to not make it legal but instead to deceive the entire nation into forking over their money unconstitutionally, that might make sense, but it would seem so much more logical to just pass the laws, wouldn’t it?

Or is it because the long-term plan is outright Communism, and by not making these laws, it will be easier to change the system? You see, “in a fully realized communist society, particularly in the higher stage of communism, money would be abolished because the fundamental conditions for its existence—commodity production and private ownership—would no longer exist.” We are making strides toward that by creating digital currency. Digital currency can be deactivated at any moment. They will start by deactivating only the accounts of the people who misbehave, such as myself, because I committed the crime of sharing the law and court rulings with you, then they will expand the circle of “bad people” to include you, the reader of my content. Once the circle has grown and grown to encompass everyone, the off switch will be flipped.

COMING NEXT: The Government’s Secret Weapon: Civil Forfeiture

*PLEASE do not buy social media influencers’ books and classes on this topic until AFTER YOU HAVE FINISHED READING MY SERIES. These people, whether knowingly or unknowingly, are guiding their followers off a cliff.

