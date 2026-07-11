People don’t want to learn what happened before World War II because they want to jump right into the action, but when we take a close look at the 20 years prior, we find a very different story than what is taught in history textbooks…

Because of the nature of this series, most of it has to be paywalled simply because I have worked very hard on my account, and I would like to keep them. That said, if you would like to learn the never-before-told story of World War II, jump on the truth train…