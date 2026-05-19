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Before we can discuss Mr. Jones, I have to introduce you to a character you may or may not have heard of before: Adnan Khashoggi…

THE YACHT

While his businesses were, on paper, failing to thrive, in 1988, Donald J Trump purchased a yacht for 30 million dollars, which he told television host David Letterman was a 200 million dollar boat. He named the boat the Trump Princess because of course he did. This boat belonged to Mossad asset, leading false flag operative, and illegal arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Another individual who purchased a mega boat from Adnan was Jewish Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was also one of the top spies on behalf of Israel.

For Maxwell’s yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, he reportedly paid the Khashoggi brothers around 20 million dollars.

Aside from being an underworld arms dealer, Adnan was connected within a great many elite circles. Perhaps this is because, with his Jewish business partner Peter Munk, he founded Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold mining corporation. Through Barrick, Khashoggi was connected to the Bronfman family, Rothschilds, and more. His affiliations go all the way up the chain and include the circles of multiple US presidents.

Khashoggi was such a good friend to Trump that he attended his wedding to Marla Maples.

In fact, they were such close friends that, according to a Palm Beach source, Trump gave Khashoggi shelter from INTERPOL at Mar-a-Lago when Khashoggi was under indictment for defrauding Thailand’s second-largest bank for nearly 80 million dollars.

ZIONS BANK

Zions Bancorporation is an American national bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The owners of Zions Bancorp include the OSS founders.

BlackRock Fund : A Rothschild Financial Concern.

JP Morgan : Now JP Morgan Chase.

Mellon Investment Fund: Mellons / Mellon-Hitchcocks.

Bank of New York: Rothschilds.

Deutsche Bank: Rothschilds.

Zion’s Bank receives government funding and has been tied repeatedly to money laundering. When it gets in trouble for the crime, its punishment is paying a penalty, which is a fraction of the amount they were busted laundering. It would be like if you stole a ten thousand dollar motorcycle and the punishment is paying a thousand dollar fine, but you get to keep the bike.

Amongst other things, Zions was involved in a failed Adnan Khashoggi venture in (Mormon) Utah in the mid-1980s.

Here Khashoggi claimed to be building beautiful twin 43-story towers and other buildings that were to become the new business center in downtown Salt Lake City.

But the project never came to fruition, and hundreds of millions of dollars vanished. Now I’m not saying these things have any relationship with each other, but did you know that the founding family of the LDS Church (the Ballards) was involved in assorted swindles and the editor of the LDS paper, the Desert News, was a member of the Council of Foreign Relations? [Read my deep dive into The Sound of Freedom movie.]

Fun fact: Later in time, when Trump would become president of the United States, his administration would push to end restrictions on the laundering entity, but this is many years from now, so pretend like you didn’t hear this.

GENESIS AND ALEX JONES

Adnan Khashoggi had a business partner, Ramy El-Batrawi. From their base in Tampa, Florida, the duo controlled a network of companies, all using the word “Genesis” in their name. In Judaism, the Book of Genesis is known as Bereishit and serves as the foundational text of the Torah, whereas in Zionism, Genesis is the movement advocating for the Jewish return to the land of Israel. This is because verses such as Genesis 12:7 and Genesis 15:18 are about God’s covenant with Abraham, in which God promised the land of Israel to his descendants. Zionists view this as the original legal basis for Jewish control over the region.

Fellow researchers have tracked down a few of the companies owned by Ramy and Adnan, which included Genesis Aviation, Inc.; Genesis Aviation II; Genesis Diversified Investments; Genesis Intermedia (GENI); Genesis Studio and Production Corp.; Genesis Media Group; Genesis Properties; Genesis Delaware; Genesis Florida… and then there was another, Genesis Communications Network, which investigators discovered there were actually two businesses bearing the same name. Although there is no rock-hard evidence proving that both of the identically named companies are linked together, investigative journalist Daniel Hopsicker did some digging and made some surprising discoveries:

One of the two Genesis Communication Networks had an executive vice president in Minnesota who was using the email address Michael@MidasReport.com (Midas Report). Midas shared the same address as another website called “Bridges for Peace,” which advertised that, on their website, you could “Visit Israel Without Leaving Your Computer.‘’

What is Bridges for Peace? See for yourself.

So this entity, Bridges for Peace, advertises itself as a Christian organization which supports Israel, and sure enough, it is indeed located in Minnesota (although its US mailing address is now Melbourne, Florida.)

The second Genesis Communications Network was the “patriot” network, which was hosting Alex Jones. Now what’s really interesting is, as discussed previously, Adnan Khashoggi founded the world’s largest gold mining corporation, Barrick Gold. Midas, who shared the same address as the pro-Israel company, was involved with gold (hence its name), and Alex Jones was heavily peddling gold, and all of the aforementioned parties were pro-Israel. Jones was so pro-Israel that, as you will come to learn later in this piece, it led to staff being stripped of the ability to so much as ask a tough question about the nation, let alone offer criticism. While this may be fine in other industries, it didn’t sit well with employees of InfoWars, who believed their job was to find truth, no matter where the truth is located.

Now going back to Midas Report, MidasReport.com, we discover an earlier VP was Michael Trudeau. At the time, Trudeau had recently begun his career in broadcasting, and the Midas Report website was literally linked to InfoWars, Newsmax, and the Drudge Report. Alex Jones had also just begun his career—more on this momentarily.

Skipping ahead a few years, the Midas Report had stripped connections to Jones and pals from the main page of its site and was now promoting chemtrails and Reuters. Here you can see the new VP’s email address, Michael@MidasReport.com.

The site then went offline and came back as Midas Gold, a company from Idaho involved in the gold mining industry, sustainability, disaster preparedness, and medical stuff. It seems like quite an odd combination.

The current Midas Report website doesn’t seem to have changed in years. Like, it is literally the same today as it was years ago, but the company appears to be operational. Strange. Now let’s get back to Alex Jones.

Jones’s associate and frequent show guest was alleged Truth Movement trailblazer Greg Palast, who also contributes to the BBC, Rolling Stone, and The Guardian. (This is interesting because none of these entities have ever asked a journalist like me to author anything for their sites, despite many of my exposés going viral. I suppose you could say my work is “not a good fit” for BBC, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, or a site like InfoWars.)

Regarding Mr. Palast, according to investigator Christopher Bollyn, Palast is related to Israel’s Mossad spymaster David Kimche. Bollyn wrote,

GREG PALAST markets himself as an “investigative journalist” but he always misses the Israeli elephant in the room. Could it be because his father’s cousin was David Kimche, a “founding father” of Israel’s intelligence agency – the Mossad?

It is important to note that Kimche wasn’t just Mossad’s deputy director who became the director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; he then was appointed ambassador-at-large of the State of Israel. Most importantly, in 1989, he founded the Israel branch of the Council on Foreign Relations under the auspices of the World Jewish Congress (remember, Erika Kirk’s uncle was a high-up in the Jewish Congress and also in Freemasonry.) Simultaneously, Kimche was on the Board of Governors of the Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace. Because all of these paths crisscross, Kimche also worked with Adnan Khashoggi in covert arms deals, including the Iran-Contra affair. But this is far from the end of Mr. Jones’s peculiar connections.

STRATFOR

Alex Jones’s former employee, Molly Maroney, was an intern at a company called Strategic Forecasting, Inc., or STRATFOR for short. This entity was founded and headed by a man named George Friedman, who doubled as a US government consultant. George is an admitted Zionist who said in an interview that “Being Jewish keeps things in perspective.” Fellow researchers claim that STRATFOR itself is a front for Israeli intelligence, and here’s where things with InfoWars’ connection to STRATFOR get really weird:

Investigative journalists discovered that, back in 2013, on InfoWars’ (later revised) donation page was a photo of Alex Jones.

They noticed that the map in the background looked strikingly similar to a photo of STRATFOR founder George Friedman, which appeared in a news article in The Daily Telegraph the year prior.

The news article was ironically about STRATFOR having high-level sources within the United States and other governments and simultaneously running a network of paid journalists and informants, which included embassy staff. These connections extended far beyond people in high places, informants, and journalists. When internal emails were leaked by WikiLeaks, they revealed STRATFOR was acting as an advisor to major businesses, including Coca-Cola, Dow Chemical, and more. The entity was described as “a shadow CIA.”

So, when the seemingly identical photos were discovered, Jones, who was already on the radar for being suspected of being influenced by Israel, became suspected of being completely controlled opposition. As expected, opinions in the Truth Movement were split, with the majority of the movement rushing to defend the famous talk show host.

Reality is that there is no way to know the truth. Could this be a fluke? Look at how seamlessly the maps fit together despite the photos having been taken at completely different angles.

People pointed out that the STRATFOR map strangely has a line drawn on it in the exact location that connects it to the Jones map, but the Jones map does not have a marker line drawn on it, and, unlike the STRATFOR map, the Jones map appears to be in perfect condition. This was said to be all the proof needed to demonstrate that these were not the same map; however, sharp-eyed armchair detectives noticed that Jones looked younger in the InfoWars image, meaning the photo on InfoWars was likely many years old when it was posted in 2013, whereas the photo of STRATFOR was of current times; therefore, the map in the InfoWars photo would have been new at the time the photograph of Jones was taken and old in the STRATFOR image, which explains the minor differences between the two. For reference, here is a photo of Jones from 2003, which was a full decade before the map image was posted to InfoWars.

You be the judge.

Now let me tell you this: STRATFOR was founded in 1996, and this is the same year that Jones began his radio career with a public-access television cable TV program. After Jones started in the broadcasting industry, he was quickly hired by KJFK in Austin to host a show entitled “The Final Edition,” and from there his career quickly catapulted to the top. When I was first waking up to the reality of the world being controlled by very different people than whom I thought, I couldn’t understand why an entity like STRATFOR would ever want to fund someone like Jones, who shares a great deal of truth. It just didn’t make sense to me because it seemed counterproductive. I have since realized that the purpose is to steer people seeking truth away from the full story. They put a guy in who will never bring up the mafia’s control over our nation, nor the genuine culprits behind Pizzagate, nor the relationship the controllers have with Judaism. The controlled asset will instead misdirect his audience so that they are ushered into believing characters like the Clintons call the shots and control society and George Bush Jr. was responsible for 9/11. The host will share that JFK wasn’t shot by Lee Harvey Oswald, but he will never tell you the characters actually involved, which are the same characters involved with the OSS-CIA-Mafia-Israel collaboration, and this is why there is immense value in controlling both the narrative and the opposition to the narrative. This is also why people like this author will never be asked to write for BBC, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, or a show like InfoWars.

But let me make it crystal clear: I’m not saying Jones is controlled opposition. I have no proof of such, and I dislike making claims without proof, but let me add a few more things that are, at a minimum, eyebrow-raising.

THE INFOWARS STUDIO

Google Maps will lead people to your front door with accuracy. It will give you precise directions for traveling pretty much anywhere, but in the case of InfoWars, the CIA-founded mapping service could never correctly label which unit in the building was controlled by Jones. In the image below, the red pin, which is supposed to provide the location of the studio, is actually across the building from the true location of the studio, which is noted with the InfoWars logo.

But that’s not all. It would happen that STRATFOR (221 West 6th Street, Suite 400) and InfoWars (3019 Alvin Devane Boulevard) were located just a few miles apart in Austin, Texas.

As fellow researchers uncovered, the InfoWars studio was surrounded by government, technology, technical, and finance companies, which were most or all suspected to be CIA fronts or affiliates. To quote a fellow digger,

“To the east of Jones’ unit is the State of Texas Division for Disability Determination Services and to the north is Republican Ken Paxton’s State of Texas Attorney General’s Office… Some of the names of the other complex occupants include U.S. government-linked and Israeli companies like: Negevetch Ltd.; Nano-Master; Universal Leasing and Trading, LP; Pinnacle Peak Holding Corp.; Metaphor Technology Farm; Open Roads Consulting, Inc.; Secular Growth Investments, LLC; and Ixrf Systems, Inc.” —I have to agree, these do indeed sound like shell or front companies and we know the CIA-mafia collaboration loves those.

If we go to Alex Jones’s corporation’s Wiki page, we discover some more interesting things. First, Jones filed for numerous companies, all in the same year, 2007, and all in the same months, May and November.

And all of these entities were formed within months of Jones purchasing a new 720 thousand dollar home, which was located at 6601 Dogwood Creek Drive in a really nice gated community.

Here are the property records.

Almost all of these companies assigned a woman named Elizabeth Schurig as their registered agent, meaning the individual who is contacted on behalf of company matters.

Who is Schurig? A lawyer for the mafia-allied Bronfman family. Let’s say this is a total coincidence; by complete happenstance, out of the 75 thousand lawyers in Texas, Jones coincidentally selected the Bronfmans’ lawyer as his own. If nothing else, we can say that Jones chose an incredibly expensive lawyer for a minor task. Filing an LLC does not require a lawyer, but if you choose to hire one, you can get the job done cheaply. There is no reason to hire a premium lawyer for such a simple task. A budget lawyer could have turned in the identical papers and done it for a fraction of the cost.

But the story with the lawyer doesn’t end there…

THE ADDRESSES

As shown above, Jones filed for all of his companies in 2007. After the Bronfmans’ lawyer filed the paperwork for the businesses, she then filed amendments to change the address on some of them. The addresses went from Jones’s home to a building that in 2007 had no signage.

But by 2009 the property was seemingly a real estate company with a disposable sign.

At the time of the throwaway sign, it was the supposed home of some of Jones’s businesses. Then the addresses were changed to a skyscraper topped by three triangles.

Do you recall how I said earlier that Khashoggi was connected to the Bronfmans through his gold company? Perhaps this explains why, of all lawyers, Mr. Jones ended up with the Bronfmans lawyer?

THE COMPANIES

One of the companies that had a variety of quickly changing addresses was A. Emric Productions, LLC.

Now call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but I realized that “A. Emric”, when unscrambled, spells Crimea, which is a large peninsula (island) in Ukraine.

Here’s a really interesting fact about Crimea:

On February 19th of 1954, Russia gave away Crimea to Ukraine. Not a peep was mentioned about why. To this day, nobody has an actual explanation for why the nation chose to give away quite a large piece of land. It’s unbelievable because countries battle over land, especially a piece of this size, yet Russia quietly gifted it away. Now the internet will tell you reasons why this action was taken, but if you actually read deeper, these are all guesses because there was never a formal announcement of any form.

Then, 22 days later, on March 13, 1954, the KGB was formed with the Kabbalah sword logo.

Want another fun fact? There are two Crimeas in the United States, one in Louisiana and one in Virginia, and both are unincorporated.

Back to Alex Jones:

Jones’s next company, Free Speech Systems, LLC, held the trademarks for Jones’s products, including InfoWars.

Interestingly, one of the known addresses for Free Speech Systems, LLC, was 3005 South Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas.

If we type this address into Google Maps, it brings us here, to a business called Uptown Cheapskate.

The furthest back Google Maps shows is 2015, in which the business was still Uptown Cheapskate.

Then something caught my eye… the UPS store right next door to Uptown Cheapskate.

The first time I had come across a UPS mailbox being used as an official company address was when investigating Erika Kirk’s shell companies. I thought to myself, “What are the odds that Jones is doing the exact same thing?” I then looked up the actual address of Cheapskates and discovered it is Suite 110B, so I am willing to bet Jones was indeed using a UPS box, just like Mrs. Kirk.

And this is strange because many of Jones’s companies, such as Jones Report, LLC, and InfoWars, use a United States Postal Service PO box as their official mailing address.

It seems odd to use both a UPS box and a USPS box, doesn’t it? Why not just use one or the other?

“AGENT IN PLACE”

Alternative radio host Jack Blood was once an ally to Jones, until that went sour. According to Jack, the relationship came to an end when he discovered that Alex was intentionally trying to pit people in the Truth Movement against each other and would contact leaders in the alternative media industry and try to get them to sabotage anyone who Jones didn’t like for whatever reason. Jack stated Jones, behind the scenes, would form alliances to, quote, “attack people in the liberty movement and take them out.” Who were these individuals? Anyone who, according to Jack, didn’t follow orders or worship Jones enough. Anyone who dared question anything Alex said or did and anyone who didn’t agree with the content Jones was promoting.

Jack Blood went on to explain how he ended up blackballed from the entire movement. He said one day in 2008, when he was trying to warn his listeners about Barack Obama, he was dismissed from every single radio station instantaneously, even though the stations had different owners. He found himself off the radio entirely in a single day.

Jack then found a position with a small station, but Alex Jones personally called the station and threatened that Jack Blood must immediately be terminated or there would be financial trouble for the small station.

Mr. Blood stated that what comes from Alex Jones is not honest: “He is not an honest broker. He couldn’t care less,” he said.

Jack kept it a secret for two years, then, in 2010, came forward to expose Jones and his power, knowing he would lose the audience he was working to rebuild.

Of course there are always two sides to every story, and there is no way to know if what Mr. Jack Blood said is truthful, but Jack was not the only individual to come forward.

A website called Christian Media Resources published an article called The Alex Jones Affair - A Christian Patriot Family Betrayed, which outlined, quote, “information that exposes the insidious and repulsive behavior of the Alex Jones Machine, Ted Anderson, and GCN [Genesis Communications Network].” No sooner than the article went live, their website was hacked, and this warning message was displayed to visitors.

Instantly, the web traffic to their website dropped to 0 because who in their right mind would want a Trojan virus? Their website was ultimately taken permanently offline.

Rob Jacobson was one of Jones’ original employees who assisted in the editing of all of Alex’s documentaries and worked for the company for over a decade. When he began questioning if Donald J Trump was part of “the deep state,” he was quickly terminated. Rob then took to social media to air his grievances.

Kurt Nimmo was also terminated from InfoWars for refusing to be a Trump cheerleader. Kurt did a later interview in which he said the original focus of InfoWars had been turned into a propaganda outfit to benefit the New World Order. He went on to explain that he sincerely believed Trump was “an enabler of crony capitalism, the same as his predecessor…” yet Jones promoted Trump as a patriot and a defender of the Constitution.

Next there was Jones’s former sidekick, Aaron Dykes, who, after being with the entity for a long time, quit when he discovered he was not allowed to make remarks about Trump being a part of the dark alliance.

Aaron’s wife, Melissa, also worked for InfoWars. They created their own podcast, and on it discussed how they were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements (which is not entirely uncommon.) After the Dykes left Alex’s company, they were repetitively reminded about the NDAs and essentially threatened to keep their mouths shut.

Anthony Gucciardi, another long-term Infowars staffer. Although Anthony refused interview requests (likely due to the NDA), someone secretly recorded him talking at a restaurant and leaked the recording in which he stated, “…To him [Alex], the only thing that matters is his fame and his power in the industry… He basically told me that he hates every one of the reporters and that they suck.”

There are so many examples, but I don’t think it is worth my time or yours to keep reviewing the same claims. According to Greg Reese (who I believe is an outstanding researcher), on a livestream of InfoWars, Alex nearly had an on-air breakdown and admitted that his family has been in the deep state for generations and claimed there is a good deep state fighting a bad deep state, then claimed he is working for the good deep state. On one of his great many livestreams, Jones further elaborated, stating that he comes from historically a “classical enlightenment family, what you would call real Illuminati, real enlightenment...” I know that, in other shows, Jones mentioned that his father, a dentist, had the CIA as his patients.

Jones then appeared in an interview, and, when asked how he managed to get candidate for president Donald Trump on his show three times prior to the election, Alex responded that he knows people who are a part of Delta Force Army Black Operations and “covert action in the defense department of the CIA,” which was being run out of South Florida. He went on to say he was contacted by these entities to set up the interviews.

Delta Force is a special operations force of the United States Army under the operational control of JSOC. The unit's missions primarily involve counterterrorism, hostage rescue, direct action, and special reconnaissance, often against high-value targets. While Delta Force is not specifically a Psyop unit, Delta operators are highly trained in psychological warfare tactics, such as creating confusion and using deception. They claim this training is to aid in missions, like raids.

And one last thing: People have pointed out that the Illuminati card game “Agent in Place” card has a strange resemblance to the talk show host, including the neck bulge.

NEXT READ: BLACK OPS & BANKRUPTCIES - Trump Exposed Part 4

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