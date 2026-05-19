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Anne England's avatar
Anne England
15h

Left wing, right wing. Black hats, white hats, opposites are just two sides of the same coin.

When you know that everything you see on TV or the "news" is propaganda, to divide and confuse, you no longer pay attention to any of it.

Who invented TV? What was the purpose?

Seriously, there are no "good guys" on TV or media. They're working together to control everything.

For entertainment purposes only.

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B12 is a Myth's avatar
B12 is a Myth
14h

So will you be mentioning the theory that Alex Jones was a paid Fall Guy in the Sandy Hook trial claiming he needs to pay [alleged family members] $1.4 billion, and how odd it was that he then had money to start a whole new platform (Banned, now "off air") and just announced a new one: "Apr 23, 2026 · Exclusive: Alex Jones Debuts His Brand New Information Warfare Platform!"

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