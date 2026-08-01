Just asking some tough questions while asking questions is still allowed…

Today I will be showing you some stuff that I guarantee you haven’t seen before, and, if you’re like me, this stuff will leave you wondering if Hitler was a skillfully crafted character designed by a group of very powerful men who had a mission, and that mission was to control the world—but you can’t just control the world; you have to have that power given to you, and having power of this magnitude requires immense planning…

*If you are a paid sub on ShadowbannedLibrary, you will have to read this post on ShadowbannedLibrary (click here).