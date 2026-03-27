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MarcusBierce's avatar
MarcusBierce
8h

From my youth, I remember the scene from one of the Lethal Weapons, when Glover’s character shoots dead a villain claiming “diplomatic immunity” just before he’s killed.

Now I’m wondering who wrote those scripts.

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Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
3m

It's been fairly obvious from its inception, that the UN is to facilitate our UNdoing and nothing less.

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