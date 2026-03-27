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I’m not going to invest time in recapping all the prior parts to this series, so if you missed Part 1, click here to go back and read this from the beginning: How Is This Legal? Wanna listen to this article instead of read? Here you go:

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Let’s first recap diplomatic immunity and diplomatic shipments, and then I’ll tell you about an insane secret program that is so shocking that it is difficult to believe it is real, but I assure you it is.

To quote the BBC, “Thanks to diplomatic immunity, foreign ambassadors and their staff occupy a unique place in society. In short, they can do as they please regardless of the laws of their host country. They are immune from prosecution. While high-ranking diplomats remain out of reach of the long-arm of the law, a host country can always fall back on the right of expulsion.” You see, to skirt around laws, a loophole was created. This loophole is that diplomats cannot be prosecuted in other countries. Meaning, if a diplomat representing the United States is sent to Africa, no matter what that guy does, Africa cannot prosecute him (unless it gets permission from the United States, which is incredibly rare). Should Africa catch the diplomat committing a crime, even a very serious crime, all she can do is send the diplomat back to America. Imagine if the worst possible punishment was being told you have to leave a country in which you are temporarily residing because you have been sent there on an assignment. This is because, according to the personal representation theory, a diplomat is considered the “alter ego” of his ruler. Therefore, Africa cannot prosecute America, so basically the situation, no matter how heinous, defaults to “Oh well, just tell him to leave.” 🤡 It’s absolutely idiotic and intentionally ridiculous, yet this is the entire foundation of “diplomatic immunity.” And remember, this immunity isn’t just for the diplomat himself; it extends to his family and everyone in damn-near every entity tied to the UN, including the flippin’ World Bank. As author Ali M. Farahman outlined, in 1987, there were 13,308 family members entitled to full immunity just in Washington, DC.

Based on the 1987 US Census, there were 638,333 residents in DC. That means over 2% of the residents of the city are not bound by the laws of society! In a room of 100 people, two to three of them have immunity from the laws of the city and country in which they are residing. And this is just family members! Insane!

Meanwhile, in New York City, there were another 3,089 family members fully immune to prosecution.

The entire premise of offering this gift of immunity is that the diplomat simply could not do his job without it. He allegedly needs it so he can make important decisions without fear of prosecution. If you read that and also thought to yourself, “What?” you are not alone. As the Fordham International Law Journal stated, legal scholars have criticized the functional necessity of diplomatic immunity as being disturbingly vague since it does not draw any guidelines for limiting the extension of immunities, nor does it explain what is regarded as a necessary function of a diplomat. The theory has been further criticized for implying that diplomats engage in illegal or injurious activity, since they require immunity to function properly. I think anyone with just a little common sense can agree with the legal scholars on this one. And this whole immunity scam comes from Article 27 of the Vienna Convention of 1961. This convention took place while the CIA was building what would become a worldwide drug trafficking empire, but I’m sure this is just another coincidence swimming in an ocean of coincidences.

This convention is also where the diplomatic bag (aka diplomatic pouch) was invented - the super special bag that nobody can touch, look in, or even X-ray. The entire concept is so ludicrous that it’s almost humorous.

As Farahman wrote, “Current abuses of diplomatic immunity can be divided into three categories:

The commission of violent crimes by diplomats. The illegal use of the diplomatic bag. The promotion of state terrorism by foreign governments through the involvement of their embassies in the receiving state.

Many nations have been plagued by diplomats abusing their privileges and immunities; however, the United States has seen a larger share of these abuses than most nations…”

Previously we discussed the bag as the actual bag (pouch) which can be moved by plane, train, car, ship, or courier.

But calling it a bag is misleading because it is not always a bag. Depending on how the bag is traveling, there can be size limitations per bag, but it doesn’t have to be a bag, so in reality, there aren’t any size limitations.

Yet, regardless of size, it is still referred to as a bag. That means this can be a bag.

So can this.

And even this.

And if it sounds far too unbelievable that, aside from a couple bad apples in Brussels, diplomats could be engaged in child trafficking and other such behavior, think again. Diplomat shipping containers are sent out across the world on a daily basis. I find this to be of interest because the entire reason they were given their stupid bags was for documents, which they claim are exactly like so-called dinosaur bones. They say they’re just too valuable and dangerous for you, me, and customs to see. Ok, let’s pretend that is real. Let’s pretend they really do have these documents that will cause WW3 if you or I run them through an X-Ray machine. Then we must ask, “How many documents are these people reading that they require a 20- to 40-foot-long cargo container? And if the containers are not for documents, then WTF are the diplomats shipping that requires a container larger than a briefcase?”

Scholars state the bag “provides diplomats with a license to smuggle drugs, guns and even people.” I like to do thorough research, so let’s fact check the scholars.

Alhaji Umaru Dikko, a minister of transportation for the Federal Republic of Nigeria who was accused of embezzling billions in oil revenue, was kidnapped by Israeli mercenaries. They drugged the man and locked him and themselves inside a shipping container. The plan was to smuggle him as "diplomatic cargo". The only reason the plot failed was because Dikko’s secretary witnessed the abduction and alerted authorities. Additionally, the mercenaries did not attach all the correct papers to the shipment, so when it arrived at customs, it was inspected like any other shipment, and during inspection, the men, including a Mossad agent, were discovered to be hiding inside.

In another incident, in Rome, an Egyptian diplomatic trunk, labeled "Diplomatic Mail No. 33," was intercepted at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. Inside was Joseph Dahan, an Israeli double agent, who had been drugged, bound, and gagged. These are only a few of the many attempts to use the diplomatic bag for abduction purposes. Keep in mind, the only reason we know of these specific incidents is because the correct paperwork was not applied to the shipment. But please do not think abducted people are the only things being sent across the world under diplomatic immunity. This issue is far deeper.

Robert Coghlan, a British diplomat, obtained 109 child pornography videos in Japan. He was busted importing them into the UK through the diplomatic bag. He was fired from working in the Foreign Office. Despite this, he did not lose his pension.

In an incredibly interesting case that the media all but overlooked, a diplomat for Ecuador was caught smuggling 40 kilos (88 pounds) of cocaine hidden inside vases that were claimed to be for an art exhibit. Yep, here we go again with art. As I have repeatedly stated, the trafficking industry is intertwined with the art industry, which itself was created by none other than the CIA. Prior to the CIA’s involvement, art was art. There was not an art industry, and the government didn’t pour our tax dollars into it, but this industry is a pillar of the whole scheme. Recall that the art industry acts as a discreet bank. Galleries and auction houses offer criminals and government operatives a way to exchange money without a trace. Funds are exchanged for preposterously priced photographs, paintings, and silly objects, which the industry itself, not consumer supply and demand, priced. That object is then moved from one country to the next, thus taking its artificial worth with it. Upon arriving at its destination, the art can change hands, and when it does, the money is retrieved. Art acts as a covert form of a savings bond. Additionally, the cover of art can be used to traffic humans, weapons, and drugs, exactly as the Ecuadorian diplomat was doing. But this diplomat wasn’t the only one partaking in drug trafficking. And let’s not forget, these art gallery owners also have the ability to ship their secretive containers of art, which bypass customs.

In 2012, a shipment was sent to the United Nations in New York. This shipment contained 16 kilos (35 pounds) of cocaine inside a diplomatic pouch.

In another case, nearly 400 kilograms (881 pounds!) of cocaine was smuggled into the Russian embassy in Argentina in diplomatic luggage by a Russian diplomat.

When governments want to run black ops and supply people with passports, these documents are sent through diplomatic bags, such as in the case of the Canadian government sending Canadian passports and other documents to Tehran to assist American diplomats who had evaded capture during the seizure of the United States embassy.

An international arms dealer who went by the code name “Excellence” met prospective black market buyers at a hotel to propose a covert sale of millions of dollars in missiles and grenades for use against American forces. Mr. Excellence was known for moving arms across the world using diplomatic passes.

Yvonne Fletcher was a 25-year-old Metropolitan Police officer who was fatally shot while policing a demonstration outside the Libyan Embassy in London. The submachine gun used to kill her was smuggled out of the UK in a diplomatic bag. This bag was hidden among a shipment of 21 total bags.

Nezar Hindawi was a part of a plot to bomb an airplane by placing explosives in luggage. This crime also involved diplomatic pouches.

The government of Argentina used a diplomatic bag to smuggle several limpet mines to their embassy in Spain.

30 kilos of gold were brought into India through diplomatic bags said to be from the United Arab Emirates. The package was not attached to any specific sender, and Indian customs was shamed for opening it in efforts to figure out who it belonged to.

Recently, a Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs director-general was caught using a diplomatic pouch to smuggle, amongst other things, 21 luxury watches. Although this may sound laughable when compared to other items that have been smuggled, a Rolex can sell for $100,000. If you get 21 of these special watches, they are worth over two million dollars. When you consider that the wholesale price of a kilo of cocaine is as little as $1,654, 88 kilos would cost $145,000. Those 88 kilos, once in the US, could sell for $1,276,000, which is half the price of the two million dollars in watches and carries with it far more risk.

A diplomat in Egypt was caught smuggling more than 21,000 rare, historic antiquities out of the country using a diplomatic shipping container.

Even the high-ups in government, when they want products that are off-limits to us common folk, summon a diplomatic courier with a diplomatic bag to go get it for them, such as in the case of Winston Churchill, who received shipments of Cuban cigars using diplomatic pouches during World War II.

There is no limit to what can be moved in these shipments, making the diplomats the most valuable players in worldwide trafficking operations, but it gets crazier…

THE SECRET PROGRAM

To make this whole issue with diplomats and their “crime bags” even more convoluted, there is a program so secretive that barely anyone (myself included) has ever heard of it. In a nutshell, as unbelievable as it sounds, it is a system in which countries of all sizes can enlist private citizens to serve as volunteer diplomats around the world. To quote from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), “…the honorary consul system was meant as a lifeline for countries unable to afford foreign embassies but has since broadened into a mainstay of international relations, embraced by a majority of the world’s governments. Unlike ambassadors and other professional emissaries, consuls work from their home countries, drawing on connections and clout to promote the interests of the foreign governments that appoint them. In exchange, consuls gain entry into the lofty world of diplomacy and receive some of the same protections and perks provided to career diplomats.”

These honorary diplomats also get the privilege of shipping in so-called diplomatic bags, immune from search, seizure, and, of course, prosecution. Worst of all, nobody knows how many of these honorary dudes there are, because the whole Godforsaken thing is off the radar.

When the ICIJ and ProPublica did some digging, they turned up 500 current and former honorary consuls who have been accused of crimes or embroiled in controversy, but, as they state, this is surely an underestimate because there is no way to know who these people are. There isn’t a list posted anywhere. In fact, no international agency tracks honorary consuls, and a great deal of governments don’t publicly release their names. As the Consortium of Journalists stated,

“The worry among those who have long questioned the honorary consul system is that countries anywhere in the world can put a diplomatic shield around private individuals thousands of miles away simply by naming them consuls.”

If your jaw isn’t on the floor from what you have heard so far, try this one on for size: In 2019, investigators in Spain wrote in a confidential report,

“[Honorary] Consuls act completely autonomously and are not controlled by the State they represent. … The Spanish government has no chance of intervening in their affairs…”

Oh, and about the report the Spanish government investigators created: the investigation itself was into three honorary consuls who were laundering money for a drug trafficker. The only recourse Spain had was to try to expel the men from the nation.

At one point in time, Liberia dismissed all of its honorary consuls because they were all involved in criminal activity! So, as unbelievable, or, more fittingly, UN-believable, as it sounds, a foreign nation appoints individuals, including private citizens, to work on behalf of them, yet in the country in which they reside, meaning you could be appointed by Korea to work on behalf of Korea and the Korean agenda while you continue to live in Texas. And despite being a US citizen actively engaged in furthering the agenda of a foreign nation (treason), there is absolutely nothing the US government can do to stop you, and since you are a US citizen, Korea can’t control you either. You, a private individual, have become an above-the-law, untouchable entity. Is that f*cking crazy or what? But even that isn’t the end of the story…

Because “honorary diplomat” is, quite literally, a get-out-of-jail-free card that any citizen can be gifted, industries have emerged in which you pay them to obtain the title for you.

And, for tens of thousands of dollars, they make it happen. Additionally, you can essentially “win” the coveted title by being a good supporter (donor) for a political candidate. Yes, you can be a mega donor and in return be rewarded immunity from the law.

One company selling honorary consul titles and other legal statuses is Elma Global.

Their website, Second-Citizenship.org, shows all of the locations they can get you an honorary pass for.

For example, if you want to buy what they call a “Freedom Passport” for El Salvador, all you have to do is pony up a contribution of one million dollars in cryptocurrency. Although that sounds steep, the Freedom Passport will apply to your whole family. Alternatively, you can buy your way into Sierra Leone (a small country in West Africa) as well as 66 additional locations for only $140,000. As their site says, “Participants in the program are eligible to join the GO-FOR-GOLD (GFG) Club, which provides services such as personalized travel and concierge support, business registration assistance, tax residency facilitation, in-country banking, and early access to investment opportunities.” This means they will help you pop off all the shells and fronts your little black heart or the CIA desires.

So who exactly are these honorary diplomats? It turns out appointments include convicted drug traffickers, murderers, money launderers, sex offenders, fraudsters, known terrorists, and even illegal weapons dealers! And to ensure these honorary individuals will not be hassled by police, they can opt for a special license plate. This way, when police see the plate, they know not to pull over the car.

Your mind is blown, isn’t it? Additionally, taxes fund an entity you have never heard of: DSS. What the hell is DSS? It’s the Diplomatic Security Service. To quote from State.gov, DSS is the “federal law enforcement and security arm of the Department of State. Tasked with securing US diplomacy and protecting the integrity of US travel documents, DSS has the largest global reach of any US federal law enforcement agency, with offices in 33 US cities and in more than 270 locations around the world.”

With over 2,500 tax-funded special agents, security engineering officers, security technical specialists, and diplomatic couriers who work and travel worldwide, it is this entity that will ensure whatever these diplomats ship gets to where it needs to go without a hiccup.

Moving along…

DIPLOMATS AND CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

A Vatican diplomat was sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography offenses. Although we don’t know specifically what he was doing, his personal devices (assumed to be computer and cell phone) were loaded with child porn videos. Although he was sentenced, a later follow-up discovered he was still working at the Vatican because sentencing these guys means literally nothing. They can be sentenced to 50 years and never step foot inside a prison.

Bradley Douglas Highbarger was arrested by U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Special Agents and charged with five counts of child pornography, one count of passport fraud, and one count of social security fraud.

Brazilian police searched for an Israeli diplomat suspected of hosting child prostitution sessions after they found pictures of nude teenage girls taken at his apartment.

A 61-year old American diplomat stationed in the Philippines was busted engaging in sexual activity with a minor and possession of child pornography.

A diplomat stationed in Brazil and the Congo taped himself molesting children and young teens. One of the tapes was labeled “Congo 2004 Sexual Adventures.”

In a now-scrubbed article, we learn an Australian pedophile diplomat, William Brown, stationed on the island of Bali, had been on the police’s radar for two decades for molesting and raping young boys. Yeah, he was on the police’s radar for 20 years, yet nothing happened because the high-ups in law enforcement insisted there just wasn’t enough evidence to do anything about it. Brown was friends with Robert “Dolly” Dunn, who was a part of a huge child trafficking ring on the island of Lombok, which is located next to Bali.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, a second Australian diplomat, Robert Scoble, was caught possessing child pornography. In fact, Robert appears to have been responsible for disseminating child materials because he had sent photographs of semi-naked boys to a fellow diplomat stationed in Vietnam. To accomplish this, he used the diplomatic bag. This explains why, when Scoble’s apartment was raided, police seized a wealth of pornographic photos and videotapes. It turns out that Scoble wasn’t just a diplomat; he was also a business owner. “What was his business?” you ask. Answer: A travel agency that specialized in gay and lesbian travel. There sure seem to be a lot of art collectors and travel agencies in this publication, don’t there?

Do you see how painfully obvious this whole thing is becoming? If you don’t, I’ll break it down for you: They station diplomats, which includes private citizens who bought the title, throughout the world. Those dudes gather child materials (and likely actual children) and send them discreetly to fellow diplomats. All of this is done with total immunity. Simultaneously, they run sex tourism businesses disguised as travel agencies. These entities link to places like the Boy’s Farm, Boy Scout Troop, North Fox Island, youth clubs, government-sponsored children’s homes, foster care families, and other businesses involved in child prostitution. These travel agencies act like Google Maps, but instead of showing you where five-star hotels are located, they show you where children that match the age and gender you are seeking are stationed. You then pay by making a philanthropic donation to a charity. And if you’re an elite of society, you can have a child brought to you; just make sure the driver throws a diplomatic license plate on his vehicle to ensure those pesky cops won’t pull him over.

As if molesting children, smuggling drugs, and assisting in terrorism aren’t bad enough, the diplomats are also involved in slavery, and this isn’t something that happened in the days of old; this is happening right now.

DIPLOMATS AND LITERAL SLAVERY

In one case, a US diplomat stationed at the US Embassy in Yemen enslaved and sexually trafficked a woman who worked as a housekeeper.

In another case, a Qatari foreign official, Essa Mohamed Al Mannai, and his wife, along with Mannai’s Qatar-based mother and brother, were sued by numerous women for human trafficking, assault and battery, fraud, false imprisonment, forced labor, and conspiracy.

According to the victims, Mannai’s mother tricked them into going to the United States by claiming they would make twice as much money as they did working in Qatar. When they arrived in America, Mannai took their passports and held them captive. In his home, they were enslaved and forced to provide maid services. Sexual assaults and rapes became common. The enslavement was so horrific that the women fled the Mannai house by climbing out a window before sunrise.

Then there were the two Saudi diplomats who were suspected of committing 14 crimes, including drunk driving, rape, and child abduction, who were protected from British law by diplomatic immunity.

And remember, my friends, this evil has permeated all edges of government. Even a United Nations judge was caught with her own slave. This judge also happened to be a High Court judge in Uganda. When authorities went to arrest her, she told them she had immunity.

I could spend hours compiling these cases, but it doesn’t matter because even when a country prosecutes these diplomats and sentences them to time behind bars, it is incredibly rare that they actually go to prison and stay there (unless they did something that wasn’t in line with what the overlords want, in which case they will be successfully locked away for very lengthy sentences). This whole scheme ensures major crime will never end. Then, when you combine this with classified military and intelligence operations and communications sent through internet back doors, you can see how worldwide programs can grow and grow. And while the government and their diplomats run these terrible operations using our tax dollars, we must be led to believe the issue is something other than what it is. For this, a massive psychological operation is required…

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