Disclaimer: Everyone mentioned in this article should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Also, people from Australia and Korea who cannot access their Substack accounts due to biometrics, you can subscribe to my content, as well as other awesome authors, for free or paid on my website ( click here .) When you subscribe on my site, I don’t have to give Substack 10% of every dollar.

Wanna listen instead of read? Here you go. Because this is a series, you really should start at Part 1: How is This Legal? Click here to go back to Part 1.

0:00 -31:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

Sub My Content on Shadowbanned Library

Let me begin by giving you some facts from both the media and fellow investigators.

“The Texas House Select Committee on Child Pornography disclosed in the late 1970s that investigators probing leads to organized crime in Houston, Dallas, and other major cities found that ‘slave’ auctions for sixteen- and seventeen-year-old boys were routinely held in Mexico. Some of the boys were featured in brutal snuff or ‘slasher’ movies.”

According to investigative writer Gordon Thomas, the majority of child pornography produced worldwide is targeted at the US. By the early 1990s, it was already making 3 billion dollars a year. According to law enforcement, just in 1991, over 22 million copies of child pornography videos were sold or rented in the US, and much of that pornographic material is produced right here in America. Jan Hollingsworth, best known for the 1990 movie Unspeakable Acts,

Concurs with law enforcement’s figures, further describing child pornography as “a three-billion-dollar-per-year US industry that grossed twice that worldwide. It [is] bigger than Disney. Much bigger.” Thomas further notes that child porn videos are frequently trafficked internationally by deceptively packaging them as Disney videos. Disney is not only an official military psychological operations (psyop) partner and military war propaganda partner; it is also tied to Freemasonry, as well as the “Child Molester Program,” which was run by gay pedophile FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. Additionally, Disney habitually places pedophilia symbols and what is referred to as “adult humor” into its children’s movies…

And if that’s not enough for you, the Disney cruise line went to Epstein’s island!

Is this all because Walt Disney himself was a gay pedophile? Did I mention Walter Disney was Rockefeller’s cousin? Let’s get back to child pornography and trafficking in America…

The Pedophocracy by David McGown reports that in 1996, Mexican police broke up an international child pornography ring based in the resort area of Acapulco, which they said had at least four thousand clients in the United States.” A United Nations envoy investigating the case said that the “child pornography sometimes involved babies of less than one month old.”

The next question is, where do these kids come from? How is a baby obtained?

Aside from surrogate mothers (women who are paid to have a baby on behalf of someone else), infants are flat-out taken. In the HBO documentary Stolen Children, we learn an infant stolen from the country of Georgia and trafficked internationally sells abroad for around $20,000. That price is for purchasing a stolen newborn, typically days to a month or two old. Many times they are taken right out of the hospital after the mother is told the baby died shortly after birth. When mothers, already traumatized by the shocking news of loss, demanded to see their deceased babies, they were given the runaround. Most were told the babies had already been buried. Others were shown photos.

I have no experience in the stolen children arena, but I would guess a baby human would be like a puppy; it’s most valuable at this stage. That said, I think it is safe to expect the price to decrease as the child grows. There are other factors that play into the sale price of children. White skin with blonde hair is the most sought after, so buyers expect to pay a premium. $20,000 is approximately the same price the legitimate adoption industry charges to purchase a new son or daughter - but when I say “legitimate adoption industry,” legitimate is one thing it is not. Although it is legal, the industry itself is designed to aid human trafficking, and doctors who are in on the scheme pressure single mothers into either adoption or abortion. By abortion, I am referring to late-term abortions, which the industry loves. While the mother is fully sedated, the child is removed from her and is secretly kept alive. If only anti-abortion activists knew this secret.

Then there horrible people who have children for no other purpose than to abuse them. And this doesn’t just apply to infants; this is true with any age of child. Older children can be snatched off the street, as discussed in The Finders, in which it was reported that, by the late 1980s, over 100,000 kids were suddenly missing in the United States each year. This was previously unheard of, and nobody knew why or how they were vanishing in such record figures.

Preteens and teenagers are easily obtained through assorted social media platforms. The traffickers make accounts, befriend the youngsters through direct messages, often spending a month or more grooming them before suggesting they meet. Ideally, they will get the preteen to sneak out of their home at night for a quick meet-up, but this is not always the case. Daytime meetings are acceptable too. Once the individual is in their vehicle, they immediately take them out of the state.

Now that we know children are obtained in various ways (horrible parents, adoption, abortion, surrogates, and theft), we can look at how they are sold, right out in the open, with the public being none the wiser.

Regarding child pornographic materials and sex trafficking, these industries blur together. As a researcher, it is often difficult to tell what is referring to the purchase of audiovisual materials and what is the purchase of time with minors for deviant purposes. Either way, both are illegal, and both involve the most despicable human beings in the world abusing children. The purchase of photos and videos showing children being harmed is no better than the person doing the harming. That said, long-known code words for these industries are as follows:

Hot dog means teen boy.

Pasta means little boy / child / infant.

Chickens means younger boys.

Pizza means teen girl.

Cheese means girl child / infant.

Cheese pizza means child pornographic material or minor girls in general.

Ice cream means male prostitute.

Walnut means black.

Sauce means orgy.

Dominoes means domination.

Pillows mean drugs.

Oysters means sedative drugs or opioids.

MAP means Minor Attracted Person but is also said to mean semen.

My research has led me to believe that just how “cheese pizza” means little girl, “pepperoni pizza” means little boy; however, “pepperoni pizza” is not on the list of known terminology, and I could be wrong.

The internet fact-checkers are going to tell you the concept of traffickers and pedophiles using code words to solicit sex from minors or obtain pedophilic materials is a hoax that right-wing conspiracy theorists made up after the WikiLeaks Podesta / Clinton email dump in 2016. This is factually false. Here is a post that shows the use of these code words back in 2010, which was six years before the email release, followed by a secondary post from 2015, one year before the emails.

There are many more posts, but given that I have already proven it false, there is no way to further prove it false with more of the same.

Then the fact-checkers claimed that there is no proof that these words are being used in this way. Again, this is false. Here is a screenshot from the dark web showing this exact terminology used to traffic minor-related materials.

If you can’t read the above screenshot, it says,

“Hello Cheese Pizza lovers!

We are offering to send fresh (not seen on Tor before) pictures of Cheese Pizza direct to your email…”

They then go on to explain how they will get the “cheese pizza” images to the buyer in complete secrecy using special services that are only available on the dark web and how the buyer must pay using Bitcoin.

Now that this is out of the way, when researchers began coming across posts like this on Etsy, they became highly suspicious.

The above advertisement is for one downloadable photo of a young boy eating a slice of pizza for the low cost of 14 thousand dollars. The seller of the supposed photo is “Nice Pizza.” Now you may think this is just an idiot who thought some rich fool would buy a silly photo for that much money, but as researchers from around the world began to dig, they discovered the same types of posts on Etsy UK. In the UK, pizza photos were selling for 24 to 30 thousand pounds.

The description of the above listing said, "A beautiful and steamy, delicious JPEG of a pepperoni and cheese pizza. Set to tease your taste buds craving the real thing. Made with the finest ingredients far and wide." If we compare this terminology to the code words we discussed earlier, the advertisement suddenly makes sense.

Here are more listings for downloadable photos of pizza for four to nine thousand dollars, as well as a photo of a winking boy holding chicken wings (remember, chicken means younger boys).

Also, there is the strangely placed cell phone in the background of the $9,000 pizza photo ad.

What does it mean? I’m not sure, but let me remind you that Erika Kirk’s ex has a tattoo that says pizza and an arrow that points into his mouth.

As people looked more, they began finding red-headed dolls, all mysteriously priced around $10,000.

But the most shocking discovery on Etsy was yet to come. It was this ad, simply titled “children’s overalls.” It was priced over 35 thousand dollars and had over 30 photos of the same toddler wearing pajamas.

But then…

As people began sharing their discoveries on Twitter…

The listings suddenly vanished.

On Amazon, wood tables were priced over ten thousand dollars.

There were sixteen thousand-dollar end tables.

And ten thousand dollar pillows.

The reviews on these items were bizarre.

On Wayfair, people discovered white couches for over 26 thousand dollars.

White pillows for ten thousand dollars.

And other white pillows for nearly 20 grand.

A rug for almost 46 thousand dollars with no image available.

Here’s a listing called “Bucareli 1 Light Night Light.” It was priced a little under twenty thousand pounds.

It is suspected that the “1” identifies the number of children. Bucareli is an area in Mexico that used to be the main drag of Mexico City.

Here is Bucareli.

It is a straight shot from Acapulco, which was where the international child pornography ring was based in 1996.

When people began exposing this stuff on Twitter, just like with Etsy, listings were quickly scrubbed. Those that remained on Wayfair and Amazon had prices adjusted to be normal, competitive prices. Researchers were watching the listings change in real time. Here’s an example:

Before price change:

After the price change - and notice the title has also been reduced to “rug.”

This in itself is fascinating because it seems impossible that hundreds of different sellers would be available at the identical moment to lower their prices. This led a great many (myself included) to believe that it was actually Etsy, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon themselves controlling these accounts.

And I should also point out that these same items were being sold on these sites by competitors for normal prices, which is part of the scheme. Remember how, at the very beginning of this publication, I showed you art that was so atrocious, offensive, immoral, and outright evil that nobody in their right mind would ever purchase it, let alone for tens of thousands of dollars? For example, a photo of a real human head that had been hollowed out to make a planter, or Piss Christ (Jesus suspended in urine)—who would ever want this stuff? Who would want anything suspended in urine? And the fact that it is so expensive makes the only people who could afford it the upper 1%, so not only is there a hugely unpopular product, but there’s nearly nobody to purchase it, yet these products keep going to auction at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and similar, and these ridiculously priced items keep being listed on marketplace sites. What is going on here?

The purpose of these ugly, disgusting, and offensive products is to make sure nobody buys them except for the intended buyer or someone “in the know.” It is a way to process illegal transactions right out in the open. Is it just a coincidence that the artwork we discussed sold for the same exact amounts as the known prices of trafficked children and pedophilic materials, which are also the same amounts as the pillows, couches, and rugs? Let’s refresh our memories by taking a look at some of the art and its sale prices again.

Joel-Peter’s single human skull photo sold for $21,000.

Meanwhile, his photo of a skull severed in half, thus creating two skulls, sold for double, $50,000.

Each time a photo of Piss Christ went up for auction, it sold, totaling nearly 3 million dollars, which was paid in increments of $40,000 to $140,000 at a time.

Sally Mann’s obscene photos of her children each went for $20,000 to $200,000.

Is what they are buying truly a photo? Or is the photo a receipt for something else? If it all is just a coincidence, it is one hell of a coincidence. And recall what we discussed previously; the buyers of the auctions can remain secret, so the man spending tens of thousands of dollars on a pedophilic photo of a minor on a couch gets to do so with anonymity.

If it was all just money laundering, surely they could solicit grossly overpriced photographs of normal items, like a $30,000 pic of a tea kettle, right?

THE BOOKS

Armchair detectives began looking closer - literally - and what they discovered was more skin-crawling than anything that had been uncovered thus far. This two-piece cacti wall art set was priced at a penny under one hundred thousand dollars…

The listing featured a nice book display. But closer examination of the books themselves reveals one publication is Astray by Emma Donoghue. This book contains multiple stories with characters who end up in different scenarios, including being enslaved and sold into sex work. Throughout the story, they travel across borders anonymously under duress. Another book is A Season in Hell by Jack Higgins. This publication is about a New York socialite who hires an ex-British SAS operative to investigate and hunt down the killers of her stepson only to find they are part of a sinister underworld.

Perhaps this was just a fluke? That was what the internet thought until another listing was discovered, this time for a super expensive bookshelf.

The titles on this shelf include Illuminati, Anatomy of Evil, No Witnesses, and a book about satanic elites who rule the world. A lot of the books are Russian.

Maybe you are thinking this still could be a coincidence. If that is the case, how about this one?

In the video above, there is a piece of decor that says Haitian Friends. The most interesting part of this discovery is that the words Haitian Friends had been digitally edited into the product image.

And a book called Bloody Harvest. A researcher looked into it and discovered it is about killing for organs. There happened to be only one copy of Bloody Harvest available on Amazon, and it was priced at $901.

And if that isn’t enough to convince you that something is going on, try this one on for size:

THE NAMES

People began noticing that the names of the items on the sites (Wayfair, Amazon, Etsy) matched missing children reports. For example, this utility cabinet, which was priced at nearly thirteen thousand dollars, was called the Samiyah. Meanwhile, there was a 17-year-old missing child from Columbus, Ohio, named Samiyah.

Here’s a 13-year-old female named Duplessis. She went missing in Michigan. On Wayfair, there was a throw pillow named the Duplessis, which was priced at almost ten thousand dollars.

Next, there was the Kylah, a ten-thousand-dollar utility cabinet, and also a missing child from Cleveland, Ohio.

Anabel vanished from Kansas. There was a utility cabinet called the Anabel that was priced at nearly 11 thousand dollars. And notice that these are very unique names with unique spellings.

Mary Durrett was a missing child from Houston, Texas.

And there was a throw pillow called the Durrett on Wayfair, yours for the low price of $9,999.

Yaritza was missing from Connecticut. A utility cabinet called the Yaritza was priced at almost 14 grand.

The counterargument is that you can search for any name in the world, and some piece of furniture, clothing, or decor will come up - and I agree, but what we are talking about here is missing children with obscure names or spellings of the names that match $50 items that are priced at ten thousand dollars or more. If these items were not abnormally priced, nobody would be analyzing them.

After this discovery, people began really going over the listings with a fine-tooth comb. A guy on Reddit noticed that a seller called Isabelle & Max had some basic dinosaur wall art (something you would buy at Hobby Lobby for $30 or less) listed for $30,177. (http://wayfair.com/baby-kids/pdp/isabelle-max-pimentel-baby-dinosaurs-4-piece-framed-art-set-w001664367.html)

What the man from Reddit noticed, aside from the laughable price of this decor, were very strange sizes and weights, which were listed as follows:

12” by 12” art set is 20 pounds.

18” by 18” art set is 24 pounds.

24” by 24” art set is 28 pounds.

32” by 32” art set is 32 pounds.

The problem is, if the 12” x 12” art weighs 20 pounds, the 24” x 24” art, which is double the size, would have to weigh double the weight, 40 pounds. But this is not the case. The art, which is double the size, only weighs 8 pounds more. What the Reddit user discovered is that the average weight of a 12-month-old baby is 20 pounds. An 18-month-old is 24 pounds. A 24-month-old is 28 pounds, and a 32-month-old is 32 pounds. What you are ordering for 30 thousand dollars doesn’t seem to be four pieces of art; it’s a child of your age preference. It’s all just so mind-blowing.

NIRAJ SHAH

The CEO of Wayfair is Niraj S. Shah. Strangely, his Wikipedia page doesn’t know how old he is.

Shah’s father worked for the CIA affiliate, General Electric, exactly like Erika Kirk’s mom. The story is Shah co-founded Wayfair in 2002 with his Cornell classmate, Steve Conine. Within 11 years, he was on the Fortune list of "40 under 40." Regarding his partner, Steve Conine, we don’t know how old that dude is either.

This is really strange because usually when someone is currently alive and worth over a billion dollars, we know how old they are.

But that is not the case with either of these men.

There isn’t much information on these two, but a closer look at CEO Shah revealed a symbol on his social media profile that looked a hell of a lot like the pedophilia little boy lover symbol.

It’s not an exact match, but my goodness, it’s even the same color…

Shah’s symbol happens to be the same symbol flashed on the screen during HBO’s The Vow documentary about NXIVM.

THE SHAH FOUNDATION

Just as Mr. Koons is passionate about missing children, Wayfair is too. The CEO, Niraj Shah, is the founder of the Shah Foundation. What does this entity do? According to its site, it deploys “funding and expertise in partnership with government to build innovative models at the intersection of education, healthcare, and community.” Specifically, it is very involved with schools. Meanwhile, it is involved with migrant camps.

While that is going on, children keep going missing from these migrant camps - and I don’t mean a child or two or a handful of runaways.

As of 2024, there were almost 300,000 vanished children - and that’s just what we know of.

That’s a heck of a lot of kids to disappear. Of course, the fact-checkers insist this is fake news, but if that is the case, why does the government refuse to respond to FOIA requests? Why wouldn’t they simply respond with the accurate figures?

Even more intriguing is that these children are missing in “pockets,” which are the heaviest around coastal states.

Keep in mind, when a child is stolen, it is imperative to get them out of the area and even out of the country as quickly as possible. Coastlines are key here. Now think back to the art world’s galleries, auction houses, a 91 million dollar rabbit, FTZs, cargo ships with special, secretive shipping channels that bypass traditional customs, and the government employees who are obligated to conceal whatever is in the ambassador’s shipment, then all of this is blanketed with diplomatic immunity… yet no one can seem to put 2 and 2 together… either ignorance is bliss or this is one of the biggest cover-ups of our lifetimes. And when you hear all of that, it makes this news headline extra creepy. The headline was, ‘Amazon shoppers are left horrified after spotting bag for sale containing ‘photo of a child with tape over its mouth.’

Here are the photos.

Note, this is a Dallas Cowboys duffle bag. Refer to when I said, “The Texas House Select Committee on Child Pornography disclosed in the late 1970s that investigators probing leads to organized crime in Houston, Dallas, and other major cities…”

Just like with the other platform’s listings, this listing was also removed completely within ten minutes of it being shared on social media.

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

Shah’s charity is heavily intertwined with the Boys and Girls Club of America. If we visit the Boys and Girls Club of America Wikipedia page, we discover it was founded in 1940 by a whole bunch of men. Lots of US government and Army men, the US Postmaster General, as well as an oil tycoon, the CEO of Reader’s Digest, and even gay pedophile FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. They all just wanna help little tykes.

Then there’s another name on that list of founders: a man named Julius J. Epstein. If we go to Mr. Julius Epstein’s family tree, who do we find? None other than Jeffrey Edward Epstein.

Yes, Jeffrey Epstein’s Jewish grandfather started the Boys and Girls Club of America, which would later work with Wayfair, which was selling ten thousand dollar pillows that matched missing children’s names. And just in case you’re thinking this can’t possibly be true, surely that is a different man named Jeffrey Epstein - Nope. It is the same dude.

Julius Epstein was an American screenwriter and Hollywood fellow who was part of the film Casablanca (1942) alongside Howard E. Koch.

Koch wrote the radio drama The War of the Worlds, which was about an alien invasion from Mars. It caused nationwide panic because it was aired as a live news broadcast, leading people to believe there was an alien invasion taking place in America. Koch was blacklisted from Hollywood for being a communist. Interestingly, Jewish Jack L. Warner, head of Warner Brothers, reported Grandpa Epstein to the House of Un-American Activities Committee for being a Communist as well.

A 2020 investigation by Hearst Connecticut Media revealed that 351 victims across 35 states were allegedly sexually abused in connection with local Boys & Girls Clubs over decades, with some cases dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

This is a very small fraction of the real figures. 41 of the cases were men who were molested as boys at a single location: the Syracuse Boys Club in New York. It took them 60 years to come forward. At this pace, the children being molested today will come forward in 2086. I place no blame on the children; I am merely pointing out how the pedophilic underworld can continue to operate.

Now remember everything we have discussed thus far - nonprofits operating tax-free, shell companies, money laundering, trafficking, the Boys and Girls Club, and something we haven’t discussed - gun buybacks. It all ties together, my friends.

Now let’s get back to Wayfair.

IT JUST KEEPS GETTING MORE BIZARRE

The entire situation became even more surreal when researchers discovered a very oddly priced couch on Wayfair.com that happened to be named the Ghisllane Convertible Sofa. This specific piece of furniture was priced at $18 and 3003648256 cents.

A researcher took those numbers and plugged them in as GPS coordinates, and look where it led to… Little Saint James Island, also known as Epstein Island.

Is this legit? Hell, if I know, but something is going on here. Anyone who denies it at this point is either an idiot, a shill, or both. I’m not saying all of this is correct, but it sure isn’t all incorrect.

When looking deeper into Wayfair, we discover more interesting points...

JUNG

Andrea Jung is on the Wayfair board of directors as well as the board of directors of the CIA’s General Electric. This is the same company that Wayfair CEO Shah’s father as well as Erika Kirk’s mother worked for. Jung is also a Clinton associate who even received the 2010 Clinton Global Citizen Award. Her ex-husband was Jewish Michael Gould. Gould is a Sustaining Fellow of Harvard University's Center for Jewish Studies and a founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. These people sure are into art.

Know who else is really into art? Jewish George Soros. In fact, he even founded the Soros Centers for Contemporary Art network across Eastern Europe and the Soros Arts Fellowship, which awards $100,000 grants to “artists and curators working on innovative, socially engaged projects.” Rumor is that it is through his art foundation that riots and other chaos are funded. According to the Capital Research Center, a conservative watchdog, the Soros entity has “poured over $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence.” If true (which I have no reason to believe it isn’t true), this would mean the art world can be used to fund everything from false flags to fake, violent protests. Essentially, anything that cannot be paid for through a bank account transfer or personal check [because it would leave a record] can be paid for through galleries, auctions, and donations within the art industry.

Other than art, do you know what Mr. Soros funds? Wayfair.

He owned a massive chunk of the company through stock. Interestingly, after he was connected to ownership of the company, he began selling off his stock.

MEDIA MATTERS

As if this whole thing cannot get any more unusual, on July 13th of 2020, MediaWise began posting on Twitter that the missing children who shared names with overpriced bookcases, pillows, and other decor listed on Wayfair were now home safe. It was all just a misunderstanding fueled by conspiracy theory, they claimed.

The internet postings that first showed the children as missing were simultaneously scrubbed from the internet. It’s as if the whole thing never happened. I was curious about MediaMatters - who are they? I discovered they are a nonprofit that is funded by a bigger nonprofit called The Poynter Institute. Poynter is funded by generous donors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, Google News Initiative, Meta (Facebook / Instagram), TikTok, WhatsApp, YouTube, the Washington Post, Voice of America—Broadcasting Board of Governors, and the Omidyar Network, who I wrote about in my eBook Wanna See Something Crazy: The Covid-19 Text Number Rabbit Hole. The entity was founded by Nelson Poynter, who was also the majority owner of the Times Publishing Company, which in itself owns PolitiFact.

RECAP

Tax dollars are pumped into the NEA and NEH, where they are reallocated to selected artists. These artists then produce abhorrent photographs, which, under any other condition, would be illegal, but because they are being called art, the laws don’t apply. Those artists then put their putrid work in galleries and auction houses - both of which sell the art at grotesque prices. Because of intentional loopholes in the laws, the individual selling an item at auction does not need to provide proof of identity, nor does the buyer, even if they pay with a briefcase full of cash. Because of this, the art world is one of the ultimate tools in money laundering and for crime in general.

These artists claim to have a goal of donating art to embassies around the world. To help them accomplish their mission, they have been given special, secretive shipping channels that not only bypass traditional security checks, but involve the government itself helping conceal what is in the cargo containers or coming in on flights. The government assists by redacting the paperwork that accompanies the shipments and rushing it around customs. But even if a container were to accidentally pop open and reveal illegal contents, as long as a diplomat or ambassador is on the waybill, they have immunity, so there would be nothing to prosecute.

The FTZ zones allow people to store precious goods basically unchecked and tax-free. These special zones work in conjunction with freight companies like Masterpiece, which do not even use normal customs agents; they instead provide their own agents, so, from start to finish, the precious goods are under the control of the carrier. The people utilizing the FTZs are not required to provide much identity information.

Meanwhile, beginning in the late 1980s, children began vanishing in record numbers. Only a few years later, the child pornography industry was making 3 billion dollars a year.

When a child goes missing, they contact police. That call is likely fielded by the Israeli company Axon, aka Carbyne, which was Jeffrey Epstein’s company, which is staffed by former Mossad agents. Next, the police come out, likely wearing their AXON body cameras, which are a product of Israel. The officer takes the basic details of the missing child, but there isn’t much he can do due to jurisdictions, so he refers you to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which is artist Jeff Koons and pals.

When the officer is back at the station, he may submit his report, along with any applicable photos of the child, through Evidence.com, which is owned by AXON. He will await directions from Koon’s Center because, despite NCMEC rarely ever locating a missing child, they are put in charge of coordinating with law enforcement. Should Koon’s company determine there is a need for an Amber Alert, it will be sent out by them.

While that is going on, photos of pizza are being sold on sites like Etsy for tens of thousands of dollars, just like the night light on Wayfair and just like the atrocious art photos in the auction houses.

Now that we have a pretty thorough idea of how the middle levels of the organization work, there are two things left to discuss. One is the uppermost level of who is behind this industry. The second is who specifically is disseminating these materials to the public? Let’s answer the latter question first.

NEXT READ: Pegasus, the Strangest Real Estate Records I Have Ever Seen & More Beauty Queens?! [Pizzagate Part 8] Coming Februrary 16th, 2026

If you appreciate the time and effort I put into research and writing, especially when the topics can be dangerous to my safety and that of my family, please consider hooking me up with a coffee, making a ko-fi donation, or downloading some of my eBooks from Shadowbanned Library. Every dollar truly helps. You can also subscribe to get my content sent to your email on Shadowbanned Library. This means, should Substack decide to nuke my account, you won’t miss anything. You can choose to become a free sub or paid sub here.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Make a Ko-Fi Donation

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com

Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group

Sub My Content on Shadowbanned Library

NEXT READ

Miss Part 1?

Or check these out:

NOTES, SOURCES & OTHER STUFF

A note to readers: Sometimes people feel offended when I point out that a large number of players at the very top of these rackets claim to be Jewish. Let me explain the reason why this is important to the story: As a researcher, I investigate topics. Part of that process is looking for anomalies. The Jewish population makes up a very, very small percentage of the population of America - roughly 2.3%. This means out of 100 people, two or three statistically could be Jewish. So, as a researcher, when I am investigating and a key player after key player happens to be part of the crime and also Jewish, this is an anomaly. Out of 100 key players, if 90 are Jewish, this defies statistics to the point where it must be examined. It would be an anomaly if they were most-or-all gay, most or all graduates of Columbia University, most or all related to Rockefeller, most or all Freemasons, most or all from Mississippi, etc. It would not be an anomaly if the investigation were in Israel, but it is one in America.

If you choose to be offended by an investigator being thorough and pointing out an anomaly, that is your choice. Anomalies are facts. Facts are not racist or bigoted. Saying someone is Jewish when their Wikipedia page says the same or they have said the same in interviews is not bigoted. Jew is not a bad word. Jew is not a racial slur. If they were most or all Scientologists and I pointed this out, wouldn’t you find it to be a very important part of the story? Isn’t that something any decent investigator should uncover? Should the fact that they are Scientologists be stricken from the record so as to avoid discussing religion? Is it bigoted to label Scientologists as Scientologists?

The next question: why didn’t I label everyone’s religion? Why didn’t I label which ones claim to be Christian? For starters, it would not be an anomaly if they all claimed to be Christian because that is the most common religion in America. It should be expected that out of 100 people, at least 60 to 70 identify as Christian. On the other hand, if I were researching a scandal in India and a large quantity of perpetrators claimed to be Christian, that would be an anomaly because only 2% of the entire country identifies as Christian, and I would indeed point this out. Additionally, being that most or all of the individuals identify as Jewish or their religions are unknown, there is nothing to label. And again, I am not looking to label people for the sake of labeling people. I am looking for anomalies. If one individual out of seven were Jewish, there would be no anomaly, and therefore nothing to label.

In my opinion, when we attack people for pointing out facts, we are missing the bigger picture, which, in this case, it appears that some really evil people are hiding behind a religion, and they are able to get away with their crimes because they have skillfully crafted a fleet of digital foot soldiers who attack and shut down anyone who points it out. If they were not able to silence speech under the guise of bigotry, their crimes could be exposed.