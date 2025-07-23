Agent131711’s Substack

Robert Townshend
10h

Some say that the Seven Years War was the actual WW1. Matter for debate, of course, but it's interesting that one important spark for that conflict was the murder of a French envoy by a young British officer, in the wilds of what is now Pennsylvania. The name of that young British officer was George Washington.

If you're starting to see Masons under the bed...there really might be Masons under the bed.

jennifer dibley
10h

What an incredibly detailed piece of work. Even without the Jewish Masonic bias /slant just the facts are enough to see what happens to facts and information when there is a desire to suppress

