[Even though this article is true history, some words have been changed to prevent the removal of my Substack account. Unfortunately certain topics have been deemed off-limits and I would rather play the game than have my hard work taken from me.]

In The Prelude: Meet the Players in the Game for World Control and Chapter 1: The Never Before Told Story of WW1, I showed you how Freemasons infiltrated the world and how a great many of the Masonic Lodges became almost entirely Juwish. The Masons and Ju-deo Masons planned to overthrow society using Revolutions. Emperors and Kings were to be dethroned, by murder if necessary. Their kingdoms were to become democracies. Once a democratic nation, Masons could be installed into government. At the hands of the Freemasons, the heir to the Austria-Hungary throne was killed and a World War kicked off, exactly as planned…

As soon as Germany declared war, a policy of press censorship was issued amongst all of the Allied Forces. “Journalists were allowed to report from the front only if they were experienced officers who had "recognized patriotic views"“. But those who were allowed to report were not even allowed to fully do their job because “contact between journalists and fighting troops was prohibited, and journalists spoke only to high-ranking officers and commanders”. Ultimately, this meant the vast majority of communications to the public regarding the war were performed through government briefings which were passed along to the citizens through the papers owned by Rockefeller, Morgan, Freemasons, Juws and Ju-deo Masons.

Honest journalists who spent time in Germany or Russia, upon returning to the United States, wanted to publish content in the New York papers to dispel inaccuracies in the presses and, just as importantly, broadcast the Juw’s role in the war, which they had just witnessed with their own eyes. However, editor after editor declined to accept any content unfavorable toward Juws. The same papers who refused the articles offered to accept content on any other subject. To take it a step further, in the American Hebrew, Juwish writer Herman Bernstein wrote about the Department of Justice bringing content to him for his review.

In the United Kingdom, only four days after the war began, The Defence of the Realm Act was enacted. This act stated “No person shall by word of mouth or in writing spread reports likely to cause disaffection or alarm among any of His Majesty’s forces or among the civilian population”. Shortly after, all reporters were banned from the front lines.

Meanwhile, the Rothschilds bought the German news agency, Wolff, to further control the flow of information to the German people and what the rest of the world would hear from inside Germany. One of the leading executives of Wolff was none other than Max Warburg! Max was head of a bank in Hamburg, meanwhile his brother Paul was vice chairman of the brand new Federal Reserve Board. The Rothschilds would later buy into the Havas news agency in France as well as Reuters in London.

To make the whole situation even more sketchy, all photography and filming was prohibited. What people were given was visual representations of the war in the form of paintings and drawings (ever wonder why the majority of historic war images are art? Now you know). In some cases, aftermath photos showing destruction which was claimed to be caused by the opposing side were allowed. Additionally, battle scene photographs were created using actors performing reenactments - but the public was not informed that what they were viewing was a re-creation. I should probably also mention that it was at this time that the US Army psyop division was created.

But controlling the papers wasn’t enough; “Due to concerns that radio stations could be covertly used to aid a belligerent”, on August 5th of 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued an executive order imposing both monitoring and censorship of all transmissions.

Next, “atrocity propaganda exploiting sensational stories of rape, mutilation, and wanton murder of prisoners by the Germans filled the Allied press. The German and the Austro-Hungarian soldiers were depicted as inhumane savages, and their barbarity was emphasized as a way to provide justification for the war.”.

Just in the year 1915, just in the state of New York, the phrase “German atrocities” was used in the newspapers over 1,700 times. This was accompanied by additional headlines promoting “Evil Germans”, “German Violence”, “German Terror” and similar.

While all of this was going on, the exact same entities who had released the outer space moon landing propaganda back in 1903 (most of which were affiliated with Thomas Edison), were now using their studios to make war propaganda films at the direction of their respective governments. The United States, who wasn’t even in the war at this point, was a leading producer of WWI propaganda films.

Despite the headlines in the papers and the movies, the people of the United States still did not want any part in the war, so something had to be done to provoke them - something needed to happen to make the anti-war American public rally behind the US sending its young men out to die for the cause and using their tax dollars to fund it all. You see, for everything to make sense you have to understand, the American Constitution does not allow for the US to declare war until provoked, so the president couldn't just decide to jump in, but, should something happen to provoke us then we must defend our nation … and it just so happened that on May 7th, that something that needed to happen began happening…

Colonel Edward M House (the same guy who wrote the fictional book that became the Federal Reserve) “came up with a scheme to make it appear that the US was trying to broker peace with the Axis powers. The peace offering would be unacceptable to the Germans so it would seem as though the US.. had attempted diplomacy”. Now that the public knew the Germans wanted war (due to aspirations to take over the world), the next step in the plan rolled out…

History claims those at war with each other reached an agreement called “Cruiser Rules”. The way Cruiser Rules worked was, if the Germans wanted to use their U-boat submarines…

…to sink ships carrying passengers…

…they would first “issue a warning to allow the passengers to escape to lifeboats, and then the U-boat would sink the ship”. The Germans were abiding by this, which makes sense because Germany had repeatedly stated it did not want war and had tried in vain to reach peace deals with the Allies, all of which were rejected.

Then, in 1915, “at about 2:10 pm on May 7th the Lusitania was hit with a torpedo that had been fired by U20. Immediately following the explosion, a second explosion occurred. The ship sunk in 18 minutes. There were 1,959 people on board of which 1,198 died including 128 Americans”:

This horrible act violated Cruiser Rules. It was now clear that the evil bloodlust Germans were more evil and bloodlusting than anyone had ever thought. What a terrible, provoking thing those disgusting Germans did, parroted the papers. Except, there was a slight problem with this diabolical act of bloodlust, some may call it a minor flaw, others may call it…

A FALSE FLAG

You see, this ship was not attacked by the Germans, it was intentionally sunk by the Allies. Yes, the Allies sunk our own ship to create a reason for the US to enter the war (for a detailed account of this event, including government testimony and government documents, watch the documentary ShadowRing). But even this tragedy, 128 innocent Americans losing their lives due to the diabolical Germans, was not enough for America to jump into the war.

History claims, throughout the following year, Winston Churchill, Rockefeller and pals begged the US to partake in war, but Wilson, who had ran his election campaign on neutrality, had to play his cards wisely. So, for the time being he flooded our allies with our tax money and supplies while the banking institutions, utilizing their new Federal Reserve loaned, loaned, loaned and each loan came with interest, interest, interest.

At this point in time it was 1916 and Austria-Hungary was sick of war and wanted out. President Woodrow Wilson acted like that was a great idea and suggested all parties involved submit peace proposals. Then, out of the blue…

In July of 1916, barely a year after the torpedoed ship, it happened… the war came to US soil with the Black Tom Explosion. Here history tells us, “The Black Tom explosion was an act of sabotage by agents of the German Empire, to destroy U.S.-made munitions that were to be supplied to the Allies in World War I.”. What history fails to tell us is that the munitions included about 2-million pounds of small arms and artillery ammunition which were all going to be sent to Russia. The shipment was being stored in freight cars and on barges alongside 50 tons of TNT and 417 cases of detonating fuses.

“After midnight, a series of small fires were discovered on the pier. Some guards fled, fearing an explosion”. Firefighters then tried to put out the fires but were unable to stop the explosions. The media reported at least 7 were killed and hundreds were wounded in addition to mass financial loss.

When an investigation took place, the police determined the blast had likely been an accident caused by two watchmen who had lit smudge pots to keep away mosquitoes, but it was later decided that this was actually an act of evil German hostility. America was livid that the Germans killed seven more people and caused so much damage but what the public didn’t know was that the determination that Germany was to blame came from the testimony of a single man, Michael Kristoff, a former member of the US military. According to Kristoff, the two watchmen were secretly German agents…

THE PLOT TWISTS

It would turn out that Michael Kristoff, the former military man, “was responsible for planting and initiating the incendiary devices that caused the explosions”. But that is not the end of this story. Like an episode of Netflix Black Mirror, the biggest plot twist was yet to come…

Those munitions were going to Russia, right? Well, not long before the explosion, the Allied Powers agreed to cooperate with each other to fully finance the war but the Juwish financial houses said they didn’t want Russia to get anything and if Russia was to get assistance, the Juws would refuse to participate in funding the continuation of the war… then boom, Russia’s supplies were blown up… by Germany (wink, wink)

The Black Tom explosion still wasn’t enough to push America into war, something more was needed...

A few months later, in January of 1917, the Germans were back at it, trying so hard to provoke America to come attack them. This time around it was the Kingsland explosion. This explosion caused complete destruction of a munitions factory in New Jersey and, even though he had vowed neutrality, it was the final straw for the American President, something had to be done to stop these damn Germans.

As if this story can’t get any crazier, it would later be determined that this explosion had nothing to do with German agents or the war, but this information would not be released to the public until 1931, a full 13 years after the war was over.

Only days after the Kingsland explosion, while Wilson was trying to figure out what to do to stop the bloodlusters, British intelligence claimed to intercept a telegram sent by Alfred Zimmermann in the German Foreign Office to the German embassies in Washington, D.C., and Mexico City. The Brits exclaimed that the message outlined “plans for an alliance between Germany and Mexico against the United States”. When this info was made public, it caused an outcry from Teddy Roosevelt and pals who desperately wanted war. President Wilson knew he had to act quickly to save us from our foe.

On April 2, 1917, heroic President Woodrow Wilson appeared before Congress and gave a speech saying "the world must be made safe for democracy". Wilson’s statement was nearly a mirror image of what the Freemasonic newspaper published back in 1914; “The world war is the struggle of democracy against autocracy, and the future of the world will be democratic, whether the German Kaiser knows it or not”. Wilson then asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany. Of course Congress approved, after all, the Germans had provoked us so many times. I should probably mention, it is stated that The Universal Jewish Encyclopedia, page 426 (pre-1950 edition), “confirms President Wilson's Juwish descent”. I have not fact checked this claim.

CENSORSHIP 2.0 & LOANS

The censorship of the presses and the monitoring of radio was no longer enough for the US government. Five days after the President appeared before Congress, “a presidential order instructed all civilian radio stations to cease operating, and those considered to be of value to the war effort were taken over by the government”. The government now had full control over the airwaves (this will be vital for what is to come within the decade which we will discuss later in this series).

By this point in time, American bankers had already loaned the Allies almost $3 billion plus another $6 billion for exports, but it wasn’t just the bankers who stood to become richer than they had ever imagined. The steel, munitions, chemical and agricultural industries were raking in a fortune too and most of these were owned by or affiliated with the bankers themselves. As you will come to learn later in this series, the bankers, stock market elites, high-up Juws and Ju-deo Masons were whisked from their normal, nongovernmental jobs and given the opportunity of a lifetime: they were installed into government positions, in charge of ordering supplies for the military - positions which they had no experience in and no legitimate reason to be placed into. This meant they were placing orders for products which they themselves owned or held stock in. These elites were given unlimited ordering power without oversite, all funded by the citizens of the United States… this also meant they were heavily incentivized to keep the war warring and to make it as long and bloody as possible…

…and now the United States was ready to jump in… But this wasn’t the only way the Controllers of society were making money. They had another huge scheme on deck…

